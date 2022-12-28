Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
‘There was only one DJ’: Demetrious Johnson Foundation vows to keep his memory alive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports legend Demetrious Johnson’s passing continues to leave its mark on the city he served and loved so much. “When God made him he threw away the blueprint. There was only one DJ,” said Willie Metcalfe of the Demetrious Johnson Foundation. Metcalfe said...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KSDK
Anti-violence advocates look back on deadly year in St. Louis
As of New Year's Eve afternoon, the City of St. Louis had 198 homicides. That's nearly the same as 2021 when 200 people lost their lives to gun violence.
laduenews.com
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
stlpublicradio.org
A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022
For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
'We have reached our limit': APA Olivette needs help getting big dogs into homes
OLIVETTE, Mo. — Like many animal shelters across the country and the St. Louis region, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) Olivette is inundated with animals. APA Olivette is over capacity with big dogs. In another Twitter post, the agency said, "We have reached our limit." Adoption fees...
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
feastmagazine.com
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
KETV.com
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
Judge overturns man’s conviction in 2011 St. Louis death
A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter
Cass County dogs rescued from a rural Pleasant Hill property were moved to a Humane Society Shelter in St. Louis where more help is available.
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
Comments / 0