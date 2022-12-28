Read full article on original website
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Knicks, Raptors, Heat Favorites To Trade For Zach LaVine
Many people are keeping an eye on the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks as we quickly head toward this season’s NBA trade deadline. They are one of the teams that could opt to become sellers ahead of the deadline and change the tide of the playoff races. The...
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 30
Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF/C – MIL): $11,900 DraftKings, $11,900 FanDuel. Not enough people are talking about how ridiculous Giannis has been this season. The former MVP is in line for more votes this year, scoring at least 36 DraftKings points in every game. That’s why he has a 57-point average, dropping a season-high 80 DraftKings points in his most recent outing. While that’s unlikely to happen again, it’s more likely since Minnesota owns a 26th OPRK against opposing power forwards. We also don’t mind that he has at least 55 fantasy points in each of his last six meetings with Minnesota en route to a 65-point average.
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter lead Kings to wild win over Utah Jazz
Kings center Domantas Sabonis posted his 12th consecutive double-double in a wild win over the Utah Jazz.
Pool Report on Why Rick Carlisle was ejected and Why Donovan Mitchell was not called for a Travel in the Third Quarter of Tonight’s Cavaliers at Pacers Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Dustin Dopirak, (Indianapolis Star) with Crew Chief James Capers following tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Game. QUESTION: Why was Donovan Mitchell not called for travelling during the possession in which he passed the ball to himself off the backboard? Rick Carlisle thought that was a travel, why was that not called a travel?
Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever
The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3-pointer just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
Chuck Checks In - 12.30.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Detroit (9-28, 4-15 on the road) at Bulls: (15-19, 8-8 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.5 ppg. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 20 ppg. LEADING...
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Heat Makes Lakers Sweat
On the third stop of the Lakers five-game road trip, the team fell 112-98 to the Heat after a fourth-quarter push lost steam. After securing a win against Orlando last night, the Lake Show came into tonight 1-3 against the 3-0 Heat. By halftime, Los Angeles was trailing by nine and gave up 19 points off turnovers, 31 points after 48 minutes. Miami gave L.A. two points off of turnovers.
The Chase Down Pod - Looking to Rebound on the Road
The Cavaliers finished their home stand after a statement win against the Bucks with a flat loss to Toronto before being outgunned by the Nets. Justin and Carter weigh in on the two losses to try to diagnose what went wrong before looking ahead to the two-game road trip against the Pacers and Bulls.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 2022
New Orleans (21-12) will play the middle game of a three-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18). Tickets are available here. There was encouraging news on Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Wolves-Pels. Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Willie Green and Zion Williamson. On Western...
