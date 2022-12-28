ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

radiomilwaukee.org

The food trends we want to see in Milwaukee in 2023

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. While Ann and I are hosts of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The classics, the cringey and more of our favorite films

Every week, Kristopher Pollard from Milwaukee Film and Radio Milwaukee’s Dori Zori talk about movies — because that’s what you do when you’re Cinebuds. On this week’s episode, you can get to know us a little better. Sure, you've heard from me for a few years about my favorite films of all time, but we need to dig in on Dori's faves now. Of course, I can't help myself and will chime in to list some more. It's a favorite film free for all!
radiomilwaukee.org

Radio Milwaukee readers’ top five stories of 2022

The Radio Milwaukee editorial team is always on the lookout for good stories. Sometimes they’re newsy, sometimes they’re quirky, and a lot of the time they’re a mix of both. These were the stories that caught the attention of the most readers in 2022. 5. Kind of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?

Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open

NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
NEW BERLIN, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery

In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
MILWAUKEE, WI

