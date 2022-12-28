Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
radiomilwaukee.org
The food trends we want to see in Milwaukee in 2023
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. While Ann and I are hosts of...
Milwaukee to get its spotlight in Times Square on New Year's Eve
VISIT Milwaukee announced Thursday it will kick off the new year with a 35 x 23-foot billboard in Times Square. National Geographic named Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list.
CBS 58
Still need New Year's Eve plans? Saint Kate offers unique experiences at its 5 bars and restaurants
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many area bars and restaurants are ready to host New Year's Eve parties for the first time since the pandemic. Saint Kate-- The Arts Hotel is offering multiple types of experiences to fit everyone's needs. You can hang out at The Bar for the countdown with...
radiomilwaukee.org
The classics, the cringey and more of our favorite films
Every week, Kristopher Pollard from Milwaukee Film and Radio Milwaukee’s Dori Zori talk about movies — because that’s what you do when you’re Cinebuds. On this week’s episode, you can get to know us a little better. Sure, you've heard from me for a few years about my favorite films of all time, but we need to dig in on Dori's faves now. Of course, I can't help myself and will chime in to list some more. It's a favorite film free for all!
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
radiomilwaukee.org
Radio Milwaukee readers’ top five stories of 2022
The Radio Milwaukee editorial team is always on the lookout for good stories. Sometimes they’re newsy, sometimes they’re quirky, and a lot of the time they’re a mix of both. These were the stories that caught the attention of the most readers in 2022. 5. Kind of...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!
Ennis is a six month old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
We're Open: The Soup Market rotates over 200 different soups
The Soup Market on 54th and Vilet has been serving their soup to customers in the neighborhood for the past nine years. David Jurena is the owner.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
Google reveals Milwaukee area’s top searches in 2022
Sometimes we can glean insights from Google's "Year in Search" report. In 2022, the tech company released a local hub - sorting searches by where you live.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WISN
Southwest fiasco derails Wisconsin couple's 20th wedding anniversary celebration
MILWAUKEE — Excited to embark on an 11-day cruise leaving out of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Mukwonago's Kristine and James Schoolcraft made it as far as Baltimore on Christmas Day before their travel tribulations truly began. "We found out that the flight to Ft. Lauderdale was...
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
Don't throw out your Christmas tree! These Caledonia goats will feast on them
Don't throw out your Christmas Tree! Instead, head down to a Caledonia farm less than a half hour from Milwaukee. You can donate it to feed their goats!
Greater Milwaukee Today
OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open
NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
wortfm.org
Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery
In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
