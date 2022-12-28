ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Report: Opposing teams 'checking in' on Payton Pritchard

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeqQY_0jwpugtl00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The ’22-23 NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23, and with that date approaching, whispers are beginning to turn to rumors around the league. According to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, rival teams are beginning to show interest in Boston’s Payton Pritchard.

Pritchard is a 25-year-old sharpshooter who played four years of college ball at Oregon. As such, Pritchard has shot 40.5% on 3-pointers for his career while providing steady support in reserve for the Celtics. As Bulpett noted, Pritchard’s minutes have declined this year with the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon. Pritchard is averaging just 10.5 minutes per game for the season, a career low, while also seeing a dip in his effectiveness from deep.

Regardless, teams around the NBA are intrigued by Pritchard’s shooting, and reliability has earned the attention of opposing front offices. Early this season, Sean Deveney, also of Heavy, told the Celtics Lab Podcast the Utah Jazz could be interested in a trade for Payton Pritchard.

A possible trade wouldn’t just be about reuniting Pritchard with former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. Instead, an opposing team staffer told Bulpett Pritchard could perhaps flourish with more opportunity, and that there are multiple teams quietly checking the temperature here.

“He plays hard, he can really push the ball and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” said one source about Pritchard. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity.”

The trade front has thus far been quite, not just for the Celtics, but across the NBA. As that buzz inevitably turns louder, though, we could here more about Pritchard in the weeks to come.

“I know I’m not the only team checking on him.” The source told Bulpett.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers

After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m so proud of him;’ Dana Altman reacts to Jackson Shelstad’s remarkable tournament run at West Linn

It’s been a frustrating start to the basketball season for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks, who ended the 2022 calendar year with an 8-6 record, suffering abysmal home losses to both UC Irvine and Utah Valley. They’ve been dealing with injuries from the very start, missing key contributors like Nate Bittle, Jermain Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Brennan Rigsby for a good portion of the year. With all of those negatives going on in the program, you’ve got to try and take the positives where you can get them. So when 4-star Oregon signee Jackson Shelstad went on a remarkable run...
WEST LINN, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Introducing the 5-star recruits in the class of 2024

While the 2023 recruiting cycle won’t officially come to a close until February, the Oregon Ducks have largely put a stamp on their 2023 class, signing a total of 30 prospects this past week in what was one of the most eventful signing days in school history. With a handful of prospects still on the board who could end up signing with the Ducks in the coming months, we will certainly keep an eye on things in the near future. However, with much of the action behind us, we wanted to take this opportunity to look ahead to the 2024 class...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles cheated out of must-have touchdown by bogus holding call on Landon Dickerson

Another week, another example of officials deciding plays, drives, and games in ways they should not. Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it seems to be happening this season more than ever. In this case, it happened with 11:12 left in the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles had third-and-4 at the New Orleans 28-yard line, down 13-0, and it certainly appeared as if running back Kenneth Gainwell scored Philly’s first touchdown of the day on a 28-yard scamper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys playoff floor set, ceiling still sky high after Week 17 early slate

Apparently it’s still Christmas in the DFW. Going into the holiday season, the Cowboys had a lowly 0.5% chance of earning the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye week. Somehow, with the majority of Week 17 in the books, that chance still remains. Make no mistake, Dallas’ collapse at Jacksonville that ended with a stunning Noah Bown drop that turned into a Pick 6 still stands as the most important thing that has happened to the Cowboys the second half of the season. But even with that loss, the results since have allowed Dallas to stay alive in their pursuit of the Philadelphia Eagles.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy