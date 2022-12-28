'We're in prime time:' High school girls hockey players from Colchester, Milton and Burlington have big goals this season

Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout
Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
colchestersun.com
Colchester student Stephane Mujomba receives prestigious QuestBridge College Match Scholarship to Boston College
Colchester High School student Stephane Mujomba was surprised by CHS staff last week with a prestigious QuestBridge College Match Scholarship to Boston College. The scholarship matches students with a college and covers a full four years of schooling, room and board, books and travel expenses. The district posted an excerpt...
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights
In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
miltonindependent.com
Allen Brook close to being an impaired stream; Milton stormwater study to strategize solutions
Around a year ago, Allen Brook, a stream that flows through much of Milton and Colchester emptying into Lake Champlain, was marked as in danger of being an impaired stream. A study to monitor the stream and strategize ways to avoid that situation is now close to completion. At the...
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction in 2022
In 2022, 287 homes sold in the town of Essex and city of Essex Junction compared to 502 last year. The average home value in the city and town increased from $398,914 to $459,200. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction this year. 5....
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
colchestersun.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Colchester in 2022
In 2022, 214 homes sold in Colchester compared to 383 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $410,197 to $468,255. These are the five most expensive homes purchased in Colchester this year. 5. 598 South Bay Circle. This home sold for $950,000 on August 30, 2022....
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
willistonobserver.com
Holiday Decorating Contest winners announced
This home on Southfield Drive was the winning entry in this year’s Holiday Decorating Contest, organized by the Williston Recreation and Parks Department. The home won in the Fun/Festive category in online judging by Williston residents. The home at 643 Metcalf Drive won the Traditional/Refined category and the home at 88 Holland Lane won the Multi-Family category.
WCAX
1 lane closed on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 132 in St. Johnsbury is down to one lane Tuesday morning. Police say it’s due to a crash. The passing lane is expected to be closed for a couple of hours. Drivers are being told to expect delays...
Addison Independent
Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles
A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel
The 1.5-square-mile city serves nearly 800 students but, until now, has never had a dedicated bus service for K-12 students, according to school Superintendent Sean McMannon. Read the story on VTDigger here: With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel.
This Place in History: Blockhouse Point
It's now long gone, but there was a British intelligence installation in North Hero during and after the Revolutionary War.
newportdispatch.com
New signs, kiosks go up at Bluffside Farm in Newport
NEWPORT — Visitors to Newport’s Bluffside Farm will be greeted with several new signs and kiosks recently installed by the Vermont Land Trust. A large sign on Scott Farm Road welcomes visitors in English, Abenaki and French. A kiosk at the start of the pedestrian trail networks offers...
colchestersun.com
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: Donate blood to the Red Cross at Suite 221. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: ESSEX to schedule an appointment. Details: Craft, knit and crochet with adult fiber enthusiasts in the main room by the fireplace every Saturday. This is not an introduction to knitting program but a chance to practice your craft and perhaps make new friends.
Comments / 0