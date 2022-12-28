Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Today in History: Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2022.
On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union. In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed among John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.) In 1862,...
Washington Examiner
Why is America afraid of winning?
The Greatest Generation defeated fascism. After Japan launched its surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared war, swearing, "We will gain the inevitable triumph." Sixteen million young men mobilized to win that victory. When Japan surrendered, President Harry S. Truman promised, "We shall not forget Pearl Harbor. The Japanese militarists will not forget the USS Missouri," here they signed the unconditional surrender. He added, "This victory shall be a monument worthy of the dead who died to win it." Few Americans during World War II doubted the righteousness of the cause nor the need to win an outright victory rather than settle for some amorphous diplomatic compromise.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits
It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
hubpages.com
Poopy Toilet Paper on the Bathrooom Floor; A Phenomenon of Immigration
There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
New Pittsburgh Courier
This Week In Black History December 21-27, 2022
1865—Following the example set by Mississippi, South Carolina on this day enacted a series of “Black Codes.” The codes displayed a White Southern obsession with three things after losing the Civil War. 1) They still desperately wanted to control Blacks. The primary method was forcing the now landless and money-less ex-slaves to sign “labor contracts” with White employers, which were so strict that they came close to re-instituting slavery. 2) They were obsessed with preventing sexual relations between Blacks and Whites. This took the form of banning interracial marriages and relationships. 3) They wanted to retard Black economic progress with a series of measures designed to require that Blacks work for Whites and not establish their own businesses. The codes barred Blacks from even selling farm products without the permission of a White employer. Fortunately, many of the codes were never fully enforced because Northern troops occupied the South and voided many of the “Black Codes.”
How Much Soldiers Were Paid During the Civil War
Almost 2.4 million soldiers fought in the Civil War – about 1.56 million for the North and probably 800,000 for the South (records for the Confederate are incomplete). Estimates of the total number who did not survive the conflict range from about 620,000 to about 752,000. Whatever the correct figure is, the Civil War is […]
After years of brutal wars, racism thrives. Proof lies in these elected politicians
Jesus was intensely political in urging contending peoples to be decent to one another, to love one another, regardless of race, creed or color.
43 of the Strangest Town Names in America
There are no rules for naming towns. Some are christened, reasonably enough, after their founders or a defining geographical feature. Others have monikers based on other languages or they may pay homage to religious figures. And then there are some places whose names seem completely random, with those naming the towns likely succumbing to boredom, […]
The Real Story of Ancient Rome: How It's Connected to American Billionaire's Fortune
New guide of Rome, Naples and their environs (1844)Photo bycommons.wikimedia. Many who argue that America is in decline like to point to a perceived parallel with the decline of Rome, where citizens went from ruling the world to surviving by eating mouse dung and weeds in the streets.
Ducey appoints 6 judges to appeals court; abortions legal up to 15 weeks; Barbara Walters dies
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in his final days in office, appoints 6 judges to fill the expanded Arizona Court of Appeals. Abortions legal: Arizona appeals court judges on Friday ruled that abortions performed...
This interactive exhibit shows the ‘human story’ of Hmong refugees in the U.S. and Fresno
“Vinai, the Hmong Refugee Experience” runs through Jan 1. at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
Nancy Pelosi raises maximum pay for House staffers to $212K
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday ordered that the maximum cap on the rate of pay for staffers in the lower chamber be raised to $212,000 per year. The move now puts the maximum salary for House aides at $38,000 more than what lawmakers on Capitol Hill make themselves. “As you know, our hard-working, patriotic Congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives: ensuring this institution can effectively carry out our legislative and constituent responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a letter to her congressional colleagues. “To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the...
1491: The Untold Story of the America Before Columbus
To understand what has become known as the United States, we are often reliant upon European observations. When confronted with stories like this, historians have long wondered just how many people lived in America during contact.
This New York Times ‘Meatless Gumbo’ May Top Disney Gumbo as Worst of All Time
In a race to the bottom of the gumbo charts, the New York Times is giving Disney a run for its money. On Friday, December 16, 2022, a crime was committed on the social media platform known as Facebook. From its official account (and with full, pre-meditated knowledge of what they were about to share) The New York Times shared a photo of its "vegetarian gumbo."
