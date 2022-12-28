Read full article on original website
8-year-old goes viral for dance break during school winter concert
An elementary schooler from the Bay Area stole the show at his school’s winter concert with his smooth dance moves. Jaden Williams, 8, performed with his classmates at Beechwood School in Menlo Park on Dec. 14. In a video taken by the mother of one of Jaden’s classmates and shared on Instagram, the class performance appeared to begin as planned when the music started to play.
Eight-year-old steals the show with his dance moves at elementary Christmas concert
An eight-year-old student stole the show at his elementary school Christmas concert after his dance moves went viral, garnering millions of views. “I just started dancing,” Jaden Williams, from Menlo Park in the Bay Area of California, told KGO-TV. “I was feeling the vibe.”The concert, a clip of which has received more than millions of views on Instagram, took place shortly before school ended for winter break. “I was so excited to do that,” Jaden told KGO about the performance. “I would tell Miss Harrington, my music teacher, ‘When is the concert going to start?’ I was so happy.”“His...
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?. Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera. The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to...
Cher explains why a young Jennifer Aniston used to hang out at her house in the ‘70s
Jennifer Aniston used to hang out pretty often at Cher's house in the '70s for an amusing reason. The singing legend shared a fun memory of her decadeslong friendship with Aniston during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week. The conversation started when Clarkson said she'd heard that...
Spice Girl’s Daughter Is the Spitting Image of Her Mom in '90s-Themed Photoshoot
Melanie Brown's daughter is following in her mom's iconic footsteps. Phoenix, the 23-year-old daughter of Spice Girls alum Mel B, also known as "Scary Spice," is taking a page out of her mom's book in her latest photoshoot, where she re-created some of the singer's most memorable '90s looks. In...
Third-grader drops the ultimate 'Summer bop' after fulfilling promise to get on the honor roll
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Nine-year-old DJ Morris is here with the ultimate summer 2021 anthem! The talented youngster—who just completed third grade—recently fulfilled his dream of dropping a music video after working hard during the last school year to fulfill a vow he'd made to his parents. Speaking to Love What Matters, DJ's father Brandon Morris revealed that he and his wife, Charaya, had promised their son early in the year that they'd help him record his very own music video if he made the honor roll. "DJ’s seen a lot of old school R&B—like Bobby Brown videos—and those were always a bunch of adults," he said.
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
Adele Sings Happy Birthday To Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Concert: ‘I Love Him More Than Life Itself
It wouldn’t be an Adele concert without a little romance! The “Water Under the Bridge” songstress, 34, was onstage for her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency over the weekend when she paused to pay tribute to boyfriend Rich Paul, 41. “Quickly, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday today,” she said in clips that surfaced via Twitter following the sports agent’s December 16 birthday. “And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name is Rich!” The delighted audience joined the global phenom in a rousing rendition of the song as Rich, sitting next to his daughter Reonna, looked on. Adele looked breathtaking in a black off the shoulder gown for the special moment.
Watch Lady Gaga Do The Wednesday Dance As Bloody Mary Finds New Popularity Thanks To TikTok Trend
Following the Wednesday dance bringing new popularity to Lady Gaga's song Bloody Mary, the popstar recreated the TikTok trend.
Dad lets his baby get exercise on the airplane in the funniest way
This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!
Dad Takes Son to Secretly Get a Big Haircut to Surprise Mom and Her Reaction Is Priceless
So many emotions on her face...
Usher Mourns Loss of Close Family Member in Tearjerking Message
Usher is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The 44-year-old musician shared a heartfelt message on social media to announce the passing of his Grandma Tina. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," he began the post.
Little Girl Basically Tells Mom to Mind Her Business When She Catches Her Sneaking Salt at a Restaurant
This has to be like a kid's rite of passage.
Britney Spears reaches out to estranged mother Lynne Spears: ‘Let’s have coffee’
Britney Spears invited Lynne Spears to get coffee with her months after the pop star accused her estranged mother of hiding caffeine throughout her 13-year conservatorship. “After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” the mom of two wrote alongside a photo of herself taken during a trip to Mexico. It’s unclear if the “Toxic” singer, who’s blasted her mom multiple times publicly on social media, was shading her mother or genuinely extending an olive branch. Britney previously accused her mother...
Dad in wheelchair joins other dads on stage to dance with his little girl and it's so beautiful
This is probably the most beautiful father-daughter dance one will get to watch on the internet today. The video posted on Reddit starts with the text overlay, “Daddy was hit by a drunk driver, but doesn’t let it stop him from dancing with his little girl.” In the video, the child is in a ballet dress and is picked by her father who moves her back and forth while he is in a wheelchair. Then he twirls her around, after which he puts her on his shoulder and moves the wheelchair around. Then, she gets down and does a few steps. The video ends with her sitting on her father’s lap and waving goodbye. Meanwhile, there were two other fathers who were performing the same act with their daughters on stage.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Celebrate Their First Christmas With Son Noah
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are celebrating a very special holiday this year! The couple rang in their first-ever Christmas as parents together, a month after welcoming their baby boy, Noah. The rapper shared a look at the couple's family celebration on Instagram, posting a slideshow of photos featuring...
Woman gives her little sister a haircut, and their mom is ‘so mad’
TikToker @jmzf gave her little sister a haircut without their mom’s permission. And even though she still got in trouble, she says it was totally worth it for the little girl’s priceless reaction. @jmzf. my mom is so mad!! #newhairreaction #fyp. ♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre. Do...
