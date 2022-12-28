ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated Swim

Here’s How to Achieve the Washed Denim Eyeshadow Look That’s Currently Trending

By Ananya Panchal
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hrqy3_0jwpt6Ml00

Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have all tried it out.

Woman with blue eyeshadow and jewelry.

Stephanie Zieber/Getty Images

Warm bronze and cool neutral eyeshadow palettes can take a seat because the blue eyeshadow trend is back... again. This time, the Y2K-inspired resurfacing of the trend, which happens every decade or so, comes with a modern twist.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

What is washed denim eyeshadow?

The look spans everything from dusting blue eyeshadow all over your lid to a bold blue graphic liner moment. It's funky, easy and versatile. It can compliment a unique look or stand alone as a pop of color for anyone who opts for a monochromatic outfit palette.

"Blue eyeshadow trends every 20 to 30 years," explained makeup artist Hannah Rosie Bennet. "It was popular in the ’60s when it was this powdery wash of pale blue... Baby blue eyeshadow made a comeback in the late ’90s and early 2000s, [and] this time it was super frosted, super metallic and really pale. And this time around, it’s coming back in the form of washed denim."

Who has worn it?

Hailey Bieber executed her take on the trend at Coachella, and when Ms. Bieber tries something new, we all try it too. She lined her lower lash line with metallic blue eyeliner and buffed it out with a lighter blue shadow. The look inevitably trended on social media immediately after and lasted all summer.

Taylor Swift debuted a sparkly, more “midnight” version of the trend on her latest and highly-anticipated album cover.

Barbie Ferreira sported a shimmery mermaid-inspired version of the look in early 2022 with an aquamarine shadow blended into a smokey eye look.

Dua Lipa reaches for blue eyeshadow often, even when the trend isn't in the middle of a resurgence. Most recently, she toned down the saturation and upped the sparkle for her look at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Kendall Jenner sported it back in August, in the most subtle and nonchalant way—with just a wash of medium blue shadow all over her lids and a bit of mascara.

Shop the products

Glossier , Skywash in "Pool" ( $18 )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487Vf9_0jwpt6Ml00

glossier.com

This sheer matte eyeshadow comes in a powder format with a doe-foot applicator. It’s beginner friendly and easy to build up for a bolder look.

Urban Decay , 24/7 Eyeshadow in "Charged" ( $19 )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIxqL_0jwpt6Ml00

macys.com

If you’re looking to make a statement, this eyeshadow is for you. It’s the perfect amount of shimmer and is super long-lasting.

MAC Cosmetics , Single Eyeshadow in "Tilt" ( $21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOTuh_0jwpt6Ml00

maccosmetics.com

This product is the ideal “denim” blue shade. It’s not too sparkly, and has just the right amount of pigment when lightly applied with a fluffy brush.

Stila , Double Dip in "Blue Jean" ( $22 )

Whether you want a cool blue liner moment or an all-over-the lid look, this product is sheer enough to layer but unique enough to stand alone. It comes in a liquid format, making it super easy to apply with precision.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Z1079

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene over the weekend giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Burberry look that we’re absolutely swooning over!. For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took...
shefinds

Taylor Swift Nails The 'Dark Academia' Trend In A Plaid Mini Skirt And Chic Red Oxfords

Taylor Swift just rocked a chic, stylish and cozy-looking ensemble that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s ‘dark academia’ trend, and fans can’t get enough!. The Grammy winner, 33, showed off her long, toned legs and affinity for seasonal style in a new photoshoot for Variety, donning a pleated, plaid mini skirt, an oversized wool and cashmere blue sweater over it, and crimson low-cut oxfords. The Midnights singer-songwriter discussed her hit short film, All Too Well and music videos she directed with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, while also talking about future filmmaking plans.
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots

Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Gen Z deems skinny jeans out of style: Here’s what you can wear instead

Cancel culture is coming for millennials and you’ll want to get the skinny on this newly nixed fashion trend. According to Gen Z, skinny jeans are now officially over. The trend was called out on TikTok, with videos condemning the body-hugging pants and calling for their prompt removal from all closets in some very dramatic ways.
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually

Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Amps Up Sleek Jumpsuit & Padlock Sandals With Sparkling Alien Purse at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. W Magazine and Burberry have united once again at Art Basel in Miami to celebrate art, design and fashion. Tastemakers and influencers from the worlds of art, design, music, sports and fashion attended the event, which took place at a private residence on Dec. 1. Khloe Kardashian was one of the many stars to step out for the affair. The reality superstar and entrepreneur took a sleek approach to monochromatic style for the occasion. Kardashian wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Styles Stella McCartney Utility Jumpsuit With Burgundy Boots on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry”  book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots. The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the...
CHICAGO, IL
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Reflects on 75 Years of Making Denim

Few labels stand the test of time. Even fewer can claim the distinction of being among the country’s most enduring heritage brands. Wrangler celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and in the seasons leading up to that milestone, the denim pioneer has been taking stock of its history, its community and its impact.  While one might assume that a brand built in 1947 might simply be focused on preservation in 2022, Wrangler wants to make progress. In a retail landscape now teeming with direct-to-consumer upstarts aiming to strike gold on Instagram, the company is focused on meeting consumers where they are instead...
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’

Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day

Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram. The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining. Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip. The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design....
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
465
Followers
122
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy