Why is State Collecting Cap Gains Tax ‘Early?’ See Their Reasons
The Washington State Supreme Court is not going to render a decision on the controversial capital gains tax until sometime after January 26th, 2023. So why is the state going to start collecting it on January 1st?. Department offers excuses as to why they are collecting. By way of information...
WA Dems to Sponsor Consitutional Amendment Protecting Abortion
Shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Gov. Inslee vowed to pursue an amendment to the WA State Constitution, codifying (protecting) abortion rights. Two Democratic Senators introduce a bill to amend the Constitution. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, two legislators, Senators Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and...
WA State Gas Prices 4th Highest, Due to Jump in January, 2023
According to new data from The Center Square, Washington state's gas prices sit at the 4th highest rate in the U.S. We trail only Nevada, CA, and Hawaii for the most expensive fuel. A lot of the cost is due to our high gas taxes, but the price per gallon...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
Only Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Washington or Oregon
Both Washington and Oregon have made commitments to follow California and only allow electric vehicles to be sold after 2035, but there is no way it will work in either state. There is one big weakness that all electric vehicles have that is just now starting to come to light. Reports have been mounting about EVs not being able to charge in cold temperatures. This week a Tesla owner went viral after his Tesla would not charge leaving him stranded on Christmas Eve in temperatures of -7°C or 19°F. He tries to charge for over 3 hours and his Tesla just tells him the battery is warming. Those temperatures happen regularly every year in both Washington & Oregon, sometimes for months at a time.
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
Proposed Firearms Act Allows Victims to Sue Manufacturer, Vendor
According to the text of a proposed bill that will be filed soon for the January 2023 WA legislative session, it appears gun violence crime victims would be allowed to sue not only the manufacturer but the business that sold the firearm (if applicable). The firearm industry responsibility and gun...
Will Proposed Bill Hold Gun Manufacturers Liable for Crimes?
Two proposed bills were revealed Monday by WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Gov. Inslee, and Democratic legislators. Bill would seemingly hold gun manufacturers liable for crimes?. Besides a second attempt to ban "assault" weapons in WA state, the other bill proposed by Democrats could potentially be much more wide-reaching.
How You Can Voice Your Opinion on 2023 Legislative Agenda
2023 is sure to be an interesting and possibly controversial legislative session in Washington state. Here's how you can voice your opinion on legislation. It's important that your opinion is heard, and here's how you can do it. Some of the more 'interesting' issues facing the legislature when they convene on January 9th, 2023 include"
Best Spots to See New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Washington & Oregon
Believe it or not, there are some great places to ring in the New Year with fireworks in the Northwest. You might be surprised just how close these great options might be to where you live. Where are the Best Spots in the Northwest for New Year's Eve Fireworks?. I...
WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
Newhouse, Bennet Introduce Last Minute Farm Labor Bill
In a last-minute effort to get H-2A reform finished before Congress adjourns, lawmakers have introduced a new bill. Colorado senator Michael Bennet, and central Washington representative Dan Newhouse, introduced the Affordable and Secure Food Act Thursday. The legislation supporters said will reform the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker program by expanding H-2A visas to year-round jobs for the first time, modernizing the application process, creating more wage certainty, and ensuring critical protections for farm workers.
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?
According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Gov. Inslee On Why No Middle-Class Tax Relief in WA [VIDEO]
Gov. Inslee told TVW this week why there won't be tax relief for citizens, especially middle-class. The Governor, speaking with TVW, claims other states have income taxes they could roll back, but because WA state doesn't have one, there's nothing he can do. He also blamed the homeless situation in our state as to why, presumably, the state has to spend more money.
Can You Legally Refuel With Your Engine On in Washington State?
Is It Legal To Keep Your Engine Running While Refueling In Washington State?. If you’re a driver in the state of Washington, one question that often comes up is whether or not you can refuel your car with the engine running. Can I Keep My Car Running While Getting...
WSDA: Japanese Beetles Have Spread
Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed last week that Japanese beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area established earlier this year. On Thursday, December 15th, the WSDA filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries of the internal quarantine of Japanese beetle. The Department says the south-central Washington quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in the state. The emergency rules are now in effect and will run for the next 120 days. WSDA also began the process of making the emergency rule become a permanent rule.
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming
Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
