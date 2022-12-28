ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA Dems to Sponsor Consitutional Amendment Protecting Abortion

Shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Gov. Inslee vowed to pursue an amendment to the WA State Constitution, codifying (protecting) abortion rights. Two Democratic Senators introduce a bill to amend the Constitution. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, two legislators, Senators Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State

People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
Only Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Washington or Oregon

Both Washington and Oregon have made commitments to follow California and only allow electric vehicles to be sold after 2035, but there is no way it will work in either state. There is one big weakness that all electric vehicles have that is just now starting to come to light. Reports have been mounting about EVs not being able to charge in cold temperatures. This week a Tesla owner went viral after his Tesla would not charge leaving him stranded on Christmas Eve in temperatures of -7°C or 19°F. He tries to charge for over 3 hours and his Tesla just tells him the battery is warming. Those temperatures happen regularly every year in both Washington & Oregon, sometimes for months at a time.
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
Will Proposed Bill Hold Gun Manufacturers Liable for Crimes?

Two proposed bills were revealed Monday by WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Gov. Inslee, and Democratic legislators. Bill would seemingly hold gun manufacturers liable for crimes?. Besides a second attempt to ban "assault" weapons in WA state, the other bill proposed by Democrats could potentially be much more wide-reaching.
How You Can Voice Your Opinion on 2023 Legislative Agenda

2023 is sure to be an interesting and possibly controversial legislative session in Washington state. Here's how you can voice your opinion on legislation. It's important that your opinion is heard, and here's how you can do it. Some of the more 'interesting' issues facing the legislature when they convene on January 9th, 2023 include"
WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
Newhouse, Bennet Introduce Last Minute Farm Labor Bill

In a last-minute effort to get H-2A reform finished before Congress adjourns, lawmakers have introduced a new bill. Colorado senator Michael Bennet, and central Washington representative Dan Newhouse, introduced the Affordable and Secure Food Act Thursday. The legislation supporters said will reform the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker program by expanding H-2A visas to year-round jobs for the first time, modernizing the application process, creating more wage certainty, and ensuring critical protections for farm workers.
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?

According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
Gov. Inslee On Why No Middle-Class Tax Relief in WA [VIDEO]

Gov. Inslee told TVW this week why there won't be tax relief for citizens, especially middle-class. The Governor, speaking with TVW, claims other states have income taxes they could roll back, but because WA state doesn't have one, there's nothing he can do. He also blamed the homeless situation in our state as to why, presumably, the state has to spend more money.
WSDA: Japanese Beetles Have Spread

Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed last week that Japanese beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area established earlier this year. On Thursday, December 15th, the WSDA filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries of the internal quarantine of Japanese beetle. The Department says the south-central Washington quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in the state. The emergency rules are now in effect and will run for the next 120 days. WSDA also began the process of making the emergency rule become a permanent rule.
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming

Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
