Both Washington and Oregon have made commitments to follow California and only allow electric vehicles to be sold after 2035, but there is no way it will work in either state. There is one big weakness that all electric vehicles have that is just now starting to come to light. Reports have been mounting about EVs not being able to charge in cold temperatures. This week a Tesla owner went viral after his Tesla would not charge leaving him stranded on Christmas Eve in temperatures of -7°C or 19°F. He tries to charge for over 3 hours and his Tesla just tells him the battery is warming. Those temperatures happen regularly every year in both Washington & Oregon, sometimes for months at a time.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO