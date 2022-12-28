LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first call of a house fire came in not long after sun up on Wednesday, and the last fire of the day was after dark on Wednesday evening. In all, five fires were worked by either the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, three fires, and the La Follette Fire Department, two fires. Aside from the property damage and six homes being saved, there were no injuries.

