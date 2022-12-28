Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s five fires make for long day for firefighters
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first call of a house fire came in not long after sun up on Wednesday, and the last fire of the day was after dark on Wednesday evening. In all, five fires were worked by either the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, three fires, and the La Follette Fire Department, two fires. Aside from the property damage and six homes being saved, there were no injuries.
Family displaced after kitchen fire; fifth fire on Wednesday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An evening kitchen fire has forced a family of four out of their La Follette home. The husband, wife and two children had to make arrangements to stay with family members tonight. “We got the call at 6:32pm, and our firefighters were able to quickly...
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Walmart in St. Augustine
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Walmart on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine. Smoke was reported inside the building, SJCFR said. Employees had to evacuate the building while firefighters investigated. Action News Jax is working to find out the cause of the fire and...
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
TBI releases its preliminary report from Christmas Eve house fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were in town on Wednesday looking into a house fire that happened on Saturday night. The investigation surrounded a Christmas Eve house fire on Maryland Lane. According to officials, there was an electrical fire at the home 31-hours before the Saturday night fire. The second fire prompted the call to the TBI.
Christmas morning wreck pins one person, injures two
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a pick up truck and a car on Christmas morning just after 9:30. The mishap occurred on the General Carl W. Stiner Highway (State Route 63) east of La Follette. Of the two patients, one was pinned...
Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile
NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
Hospice facing expensive repairs after pipe burst
Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. 2022 Year in Review: Crime and Courts. 2022 brought more violence and...
Thawing out from the Arctic storm shifted Tennessee’s soils, breaking water pipes and threatening drinking water for some
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond
In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
Records: Parents charged after trailer found with no heat, food, littered with trash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two parents were arrested after Kanawha court records said they were found living in a trailer in the St. Albans area littered with trash, with no heat or food, and their 5-year-old girl had not bathed in days. Nathan Riley Hundley, 39, and Amanda...
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in...
Joining two city parks, making a street one way discussed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – City of LaFollette Mayor Cliff Jennings is looking at making changes in the city. At Tuesday afternoon’s monthly workshop, Jennings discussed two monetary ideas he would like to utilize in the city. See a related story and the agenda HERE from WLAF. The first...
Woman, 55, dies after being ejected from snowmobile, hit by vehicle while crossing U.P. road
LUCE COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her snowmobile and run over by a vehicle in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Luce County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on M-123 near Charcoal Grade Road in McMillan Township at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
It’s a “swish” birthday at 85 for old Owl Leon Caldwell
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – His famous hook shot and swish that came after most of those shots earned Leon Caldwell the nickname “Swish” during his playing days as a La Follette High School Owl in the 1950s. Swish played for the legendary John R.W. Brown, and on this December 30, he celebrates his 85 birthday. Happy Birthday, Swish! (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/30/2022-6AM)
TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues
The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Allendale Township man faces long road to recovery following barn explosion
Family says the doctors have removed Carl Beintema's right leg below his knee- and they're still working to save his left leg.
Last icy night for a while before two rounds of heavy rain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That sun will feel great Thursday, but there could be *one* last night of re-freezing ahead. We’re venturing to the middle 50s through the end of the workweek. New Years weekend will be very warm but is marred by some rain. Another big slug of...
