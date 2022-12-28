Read full article on original website
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 quarterbacks who could replace Derek Carr in 2023
The Raiders have sent home Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the NFL season. It was likely a financial move as his contract would be guaranteed in 2023 and 2024 should he get injured. It appears that the Carr era for the Raiders has come to an end...
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Raiders Benching Derek Carr Before Game vs. 49ers
When the 49ers face the Raiders this Sunday, they won't have to worry about slowing down Derek Carr. That's because he's being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Carr struggled last week against the Steelers, tossing three interceptions in a 13-10 loss. Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that he sees...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Derek Carr’s benching has Twitter speculating about his future
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched in favor of former Auburn standout Jarrett Stidham, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, setting Raiders twitter ablaze with thoughts of where Carr would go from there. NFL on CBS lead insider Jonathan Jones and Athletic Raiders...
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
Browns star Garrett respects decision to bench him 3 plays
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett says his failure to communicate with the team led to coach Kevin Stefanski benching him for the start of last week’s game against New Orleans. Garrett says he respects Stefanski’s decision and vows not to let it happen again. Garrett was kept off the field for the first three plays on Dec. 24 for what Stefanski called a “team thing.” Garrett had missed two practices with an unspecified illness. Garrett said he didn’t “communicate well enough” with the Browns during his absence.
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994 and 1995, when Dallas won its last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Fans were chanting “Let’s go Cowboys!” throughout the game. The Titans lost their sixth straight hours after placing quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. They gave Joshua Dobbs his first NFL start after signing him Dec. 21 off Detroit’s practice squad.
Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. He took part in practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis but isn’t quite ready to play. Shanahan said Samuel has a chance to return for the regular season finale next week against Arizona, which would provide a big boost for the NFC champion 49ers (11-4) before the start of the playoffs in two weeks.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still on concussion protocol and will miss Sunday’s game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Friday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol and miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. McDaniel first announced on Monday that the player was in the league’s protocol after suffering a concussion during the...
Las Vegas Raiders make massive change at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders just made a massive decision at quarterback that could have major ramifications. This week, the Raiders will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, who the team acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in May, replaces Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Network insider...
Watch: Bucks fans boo Anthony Edwards for returning to game after injury scare
Edwards received a rude welcome in the fourth quarter after returning from a hip injury.
Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
POD: Kyle Brady discusses 1995 Rose Bowl win
Former Penn State football star Kyle Brady joined Allie Berube to discuss Penn State’s lone Rose Bowl victory, a 38-20 victory over Oregon in 1995. This interview is apart of Nittany Nation’s Rose Bowl Special, check your local Nittany Nation Station. Penn State plays Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Monday January 2nd. Penn State […]
NFL Week 17: Can Brock Purdy and the 49ers cover against Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses the Week 17 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. See what bets he likes in this contest!
Raiders, 49ers Final Week 17 injury report: WR Deebo Samuel ruled OUT
The 49ers got good news this week with Deebo Samuel returning to practice. It means he is likely to be available for the playoffs. But despite practicing the past two days, his return will have to wait at least a week. The All Pro receiver has been ruled OUT against the Raiders on Sunday.
