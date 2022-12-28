Read full article on original website
Related
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Martha Stewart Adds Two Secret Ingredients to Her Chicken Pot Pie to Add Lots of Extra Flavor
Chicken pot pie is one of those comforting dishes many home chefs have in their back pockets for chilly winter nights. The flaky crust and savory filling warm your belly and the entire pot pie experience feels like a hug you can eat! Martha Stewart’s chicken pot pie recipe includes two unexpected ingredients you don’t often see in pot pie recipes, but may just take your regular go-to pot pie filling from good to great. “With its buttery crust and ultra-savory filling, chicken potpie is the ultimate post-holiday comfort food,” the caption of a post on Stewart’s official Instagram account reads....
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food
This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.
10 cheese recipes
The door of my fridge always contains at least one wedge of hard, salty cheese wrapped in waxed paper, ready to grate over everything from plain buttered spaghetti to beans on toast, and usually a few rinds too, waiting to add flavour to soups and stews. The handy thing about such cheeses is they keep for ever and a day, graduating from being good for melting into macaroni cheese, cheese and onion pie or quesadillas, to desiccated nubs perfect for party food such as cheese straws or cloud-like gougeres. Blue cheese, which generally doesn’t last long enough around me to create leftovers, is worth hoarding to add to a broccoli soup, and most odds and ends will work in a fondue, as long as they’re happy to melt and mingle with others. The pleasure of softer, fresher cheeses is more ephemeral, but its potential in the kitchen is just as great; think milky paneer smothered in rich spinach gravy, or featherlight gnudi dumplings made from mousse-like ricotta. Or, indeed, the richness of cream cheese baked into a wobbly, and deliciously burnt Basque cheesecake. Few ingredients match the sheer versatility of cheese; consider this a love letter and a celebration.
skinnytaste.com
Oysters Rockefeller
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This easy Oysters Rockefeller recipe is always a hit. Topped with creamy spinach and breadcrumbs that get hot and golden under the broiler. Oysters Rockefeller. I have never met an oyster I didn’t love! Even people who don’t like raw...
Candy canes now come in brisket, sardine flavors
Several companies are putting a new twist on candy canes with unconventional flavor offerings like hot dogs, brisket and sardines. While the holiday treat typically comes in a minty flavor, now other varieties such as ketchup, brisket, cherry, bubble gum, clove, mango chili, sour cream and onion, and Caesar salad have all hit shelves this year. After the 2021 peppermint shortage, many companies are attempting to produce candy canes with a variety of tastes, reported Axios. The shortage, which was caused by a drop in peppermint oil as well as supply chain issues, forced manufacturers to expand flavors and create a wide-ranging...
Torta Rustica - Comfort Food for All Seasons
I first encountered torta rustica at the Columbia City Bakery, located in my old Seattle neighborhood. In the pre-pandemic days, this was one of the items they offered by the piece. With a crust made ...
Comments / 0