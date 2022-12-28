Read full article on original website
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
New Year Holiday Courthouse Closure Pushes Commission Meeting To Tuesday
The Montgomery County Courthouse will be closed in observance of the New Year holiday. All county offices will be closed, including the Coffeyville Tag Office on Monday. The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday at 9:00am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in downtown Independence.
Caney Water Update
PSI was the topic of conversation in the latest Facebook Live update from Mayor Josh Elliott and the City of Caney. Elliott says the water system, skids, and tower are operating at almost 100%; the only problem they are having is with the PSI level. Elliott says the system is operating at the moment at 19 PSI, but to be able to lift the boil order, the system needs to operate at 23 or 24 PSI. The lower number is affecting the area known as "The Hill".
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
Home Security System Leads to Arrest for Theft
Two Pittsburg women are arrested on theft charges. Yesterday morning at around 4:14am, Pittsburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary in progress. The 911 call reported two subjects stealing tires from his carport. Officers were able to view surveillance footage of the theft that had just occurred and footage of a theft from the night before. The video from the previous night showed the suspects driving a Buick passenger car.
Low Pressure Once Again In Caney
The town of Caney is once again experiencing low pressure at its water tower. Mayor Josh Elliott says that the water system and the clear well are working as they should, and the town is producing water, but the water tower is reading zero PSI. Elliott is asking residents to check their meter pits, to see if the leak indicator is spinning.
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
