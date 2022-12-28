ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Wednesday’s five fires make for long day for firefighters

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first call of a house fire came in not long after sun up on Wednesday, and the last fire of the day was after dark on Wednesday evening. In all, five fires were worked by either the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, three fires, and the La Follette Fire Department, two fires. Aside from the property damage and six homes being saved, there were no injuries.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Morning house fire at Vasper

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a house fire came in to Central Dispatch at 4:27 Friday morning. The caller told operators that she was getting everyone out of the home, according to the report from dispatch. Units from Ridgewood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched. Deputies with the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Wednesday’s fourth fire ignited just before 3pm

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service are on their third fire call of the day. Crews were dispatched at 2:56pm to a brushfire near Norris Lake in the Rainbow area. “Four homes were saved. However, a lot of hot spots remain, and we’ll be here quite a while,” said Captain Daniel Lawson with the CCRFS.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

