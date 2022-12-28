Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s five fires make for long day for firefighters
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first call of a house fire came in not long after sun up on Wednesday, and the last fire of the day was after dark on Wednesday evening. In all, five fires were worked by either the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, three fires, and the La Follette Fire Department, two fires. Aside from the property damage and six homes being saved, there were no injuries.
Morning house fire at Vasper
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a house fire came in to Central Dispatch at 4:27 Friday morning. The caller told operators that she was getting everyone out of the home, according to the report from dispatch. Units from Ridgewood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched. Deputies with the...
Knoxville Firefighters battle flames after SUV crashes into home
Firefighters battled the flames at a home in West Knoxville after a vehicle crashed into a house according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
Couple's apartment flooded during Christmas after dangerously cold weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A couple who lives in an apartment in West Knoxville came home to find it flooded during the Christmas holiday. Lily Crosby and her husband said a sprinkler pipe burst in the apartment above theirs and flooded their apartment. A light fixture on their ceiling came down and trapped their dog, they said.
Wednesday’s fourth fire ignited just before 3pm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service are on their third fire call of the day. Crews were dispatched at 2:56pm to a brushfire near Norris Lake in the Rainbow area. “Four homes were saved. However, a lot of hot spots remain, and we’ll be here quite a while,” said Captain Daniel Lawson with the CCRFS.
Knoxville nonprofit recovery facility damaged in fire
The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire at a local nonprofit early Wednesday morning.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
Burst pipe at Knoxville nonprofit's kitchen destroys flooring, lighting, ceiling and equipment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thrive said in around a month, they will start serving meals for students as part of their after-school programs. However, a burst pipe in their kitchen is jeopardizing those plans. They said that after temperatures fell dangerously low during an arctic blast, they discovered a burst...
Frozen pipes cause massive apartment flood, displace residents on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People at a Maryville apartment complex are left without a place to stay after pipes busted in several buildings, flooding their homes Christmas morning. Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several buildings froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw,...
Fire burns from the back of a home in Halls
The back of a home in Halls was on fire Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Knoxville nonprofit dealing with water damages worth thousands
Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage.
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced. When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river where all but one died. Now, one Morgan County animal shelter is hoping to find the people responsible. “This should make you angry...
'Hold on to your loved ones': Family mourns after 6 killed in house fire
Family members are mourning after six family members were killed in a house fire in Cumberland County the day after Christmas.
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
Mold found in ice machine at North Knoxville fast-food restaurant
The Sonic Drive-In on Broadway received an 85 following the health inspection. This is a passing score as a score of 69 or below is considered failing.
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
Toddler dies in ‘accidental shooting’ at Claiborne County home, father arrested
A man was charged after a toddler died in an accidental shooting in Claiborne County Wednesday morning, according to Claiborne County Bob Brooks.
