Peoria, IL

Peoria woman pleads not guilty to drug induced homicide charges

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A March 2023 trial date has been set for a Peoria woman, facing drug induced homicide charges. 58-year-old Sharon Lucy made the plea Thursday during her arraignment on two separate counts in Peoria County Court. Lucy is accused of delivering Fentanyl to a woman in...
PEORIA, IL
UPDATE: Police identify man arrested in restaurant employee stabbing

UPDATE: 12:21 P.M. - His bond was set at $10,000 Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. January 26. Kenneth Alig is facing a charge of aggravated battery. UPDATE FRIDAY 11:06 A.M. - Bartonville Police say Kenneth R. Alig, 40, of Bartonville, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
BARTONVILLE, IL
Domestic violence standoff in LeRoy ends in arrest, police say

LeROY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged following a domestic violence standoff in LeRoy Tuesday morning. LeRoy Police say Bradley W. Simmons Jr., 28, was charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney Wednesday with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and domestic battery. LeRoy Police and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Peoria County Coroner Upgrades Software

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner’s office is taking the next step forward in electronic documentation. It recently installed a new software program called MDI Log. Coroner Jamie Harwood says the new technology brings with it a number of positive improvements. It allows the coroner to...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Peoria daycare center to open in new year

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Another daycare option opens up on the south end of Peoria next month. Tuesday, the Tri-County Urban League offered an open house event for families to learn more. The kids got to make some crafts, as well. The center will start with eight kids - including...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
PEORIA, IL
Bishop Tylka of Peoria urges faithful to pray for ailing former pope

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The head of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is calling on the faithful to pray for Pope Emeritus Bendict XVI. Bishop Louis Tylka made a brief statement on his Facebook page. “Please join me in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. It has been reported...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria Fire Department shining light on fire prevention

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department wants you to know that fires don’t take the holidays off. From December first until New Year’s Day, the River City’s twelve fire stations take part in the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign. Each station has a wreath hung outside, that’s illuminated with red bulbs. For each structure fire in Peoria, one of the bulbs is replaced by a white one.
PEORIA, IL
Big year ends at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the new year begins, the Peoria Civic Center is celebrating the end of a good comeback year. To ring in the new year, the Civic Center has a busy weekend ahead, including a Peoria Rivermen game Friday and Bradley Basketball Saturday. The Kids Countdown to New Years will also take place Saturday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
25 Sports High School Thursday - December 29, 2022

(25 News Now) - Semifinal night at the State Farm Holiday Classic was mighty entertaining on Thursday. In the large schools girls bracket, Normal Community stunned top-seed Mundelein Carmel 36-34 thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from sophomore Reyna Powers. They advance to Friday’s championship game where they’ll meet Washington who rolled past Chicago Hyde Park 54-25. In the small schools girls bracket Brimfield fell to Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern 34-20. They will play Sherrard for third place on Friday.
NORMAL, IL
WEEK teams up with American Red Cross for Blood Drive

PEORIA (25 News Now) - We want to thank everyone who came out to give the gift of life before the new year. The Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive was held Thursday in both Bloomington and East Peoria. The goal was to reach 150 pints between the two locations, but...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Temperatures run nearly 25° above normal Thursday!

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Much the snow has melted away due to Wednesday’s sunshine and warm temperatures. Any lingering patches of snow will surely be gone after today, as high temperatures are forecast to surge all the way into the upper 50s and low 60s. No need for the winter gear! Southerly winds will remain quite breezy, with gusts in the 30 to 35 mph range. We cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle or two, but most of the area will stay dry through the daytime hours.
PEORIA, IL
What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Few showers tonight, then back into the 40s

PEORIA (25 News Now) - After near record warmth Thursday (Peoria record high: 65), temperatures will fall near 40 to close out the week. A cold front will pass later this evening and will bring a few showers between 10 PM and 3 AM. We’ll dry out by the morning commute, but clouds will stick around and it’ll be much cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Throughout the day Friday, temperatures will be rather steady in the upper 30s near 40.
PEORIA, IL

