Peoria woman pleads not guilty to drug induced homicide charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A March 2023 trial date has been set for a Peoria woman, facing drug induced homicide charges. 58-year-old Sharon Lucy made the plea Thursday during her arraignment on two separate counts in Peoria County Court. Lucy is accused of delivering Fentanyl to a woman in...
UPDATE: Police identify man arrested in restaurant employee stabbing
UPDATE: 12:21 P.M. - His bond was set at $10,000 Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. January 26. Kenneth Alig is facing a charge of aggravated battery. UPDATE FRIDAY 11:06 A.M. - Bartonville Police say Kenneth R. Alig, 40, of Bartonville, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Domestic violence standoff in LeRoy ends in arrest, police say
LeROY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged following a domestic violence standoff in LeRoy Tuesday morning. LeRoy Police say Bradley W. Simmons Jr., 28, was charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney Wednesday with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and domestic battery. LeRoy Police and...
Peoria Police ask NYE revelers to celebrate safely, get home in one piece
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead so they can make it home in one piece. Before the countdown, they suggest making a plan with your fellow partygoers - know who’s drinking and have a sober designated driver.
Stark, Marshall, Putnam counties join Peoria in not instituting Pretrial Fairness Act Jan. 1
UPDATE 12:54 P.M. - Putnam County State’s Attorney Christina Mennie also says her office is not implementing the Pretrial Fairness Act on January 1. Putnam County was also not party to the lawsuit. UPDATE 11:56 A.M. - Marshall County State’s Attorney Patrick Murphy also says his office will not...
Victim speaks out after co-worker allegedly tried to kill her at Kappa Men’s Club
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - Attacked by a driver outside her workplace, a Peoria woman is putting the pieces back together with very little memory of what happened. The co-worker accused of running her over, is in jail for attempted murder. Morghan Babor, 24, remembers working at Kappa Men’s...
UPDATE: Peoria County ‘required’ to follow court ruling rendering bail reform, pre-trial release provision unconstitutional, says state’s attorney
UPDATE THURSDAY 10:38 A.M. - Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says though her office did not participate in the ruling, they are required to follow it. In a release, she said that when a statute is unconstitutional, the statute becomes invalid and has no force or effect on anyone.
Peoria County Coroner Upgrades Software
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner’s office is taking the next step forward in electronic documentation. It recently installed a new software program called MDI Log. Coroner Jamie Harwood says the new technology brings with it a number of positive improvements. It allows the coroner to...
UPDATE: Princeville water supply unaffected by ‘very minor’ chlorine gas leak, situation over
UPDATE 4:46 P.M. - The Peoria Fire Department says they were called to assist the Princeville FIre Department in containing a 150-pound chlorine cylinder. A total of eight hazmat technicians responded with various materials to mitigate the leak. The department says they had to put on self-contained breathing apparatus and...
Peoria daycare center to open in new year
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Another daycare option opens up on the south end of Peoria next month. Tuesday, the Tri-County Urban League offered an open house event for families to learn more. The kids got to make some crafts, as well. The center will start with eight kids - including...
Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
Bishop Tylka of Peoria urges faithful to pray for ailing former pope
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The head of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is calling on the faithful to pray for Pope Emeritus Bendict XVI. Bishop Louis Tylka made a brief statement on his Facebook page. “Please join me in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. It has been reported...
Peoria Fire Department shining light on fire prevention
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department wants you to know that fires don’t take the holidays off. From December first until New Year’s Day, the River City’s twelve fire stations take part in the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign. Each station has a wreath hung outside, that’s illuminated with red bulbs. For each structure fire in Peoria, one of the bulbs is replaced by a white one.
Big year ends at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the new year begins, the Peoria Civic Center is celebrating the end of a good comeback year. To ring in the new year, the Civic Center has a busy weekend ahead, including a Peoria Rivermen game Friday and Bradley Basketball Saturday. The Kids Countdown to New Years will also take place Saturday afternoon, starting at 3 p.m.
25 Sports High School Thursday - December 29, 2022
(25 News Now) - Semifinal night at the State Farm Holiday Classic was mighty entertaining on Thursday. In the large schools girls bracket, Normal Community stunned top-seed Mundelein Carmel 36-34 thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from sophomore Reyna Powers. They advance to Friday’s championship game where they’ll meet Washington who rolled past Chicago Hyde Park 54-25. In the small schools girls bracket Brimfield fell to Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern 34-20. They will play Sherrard for third place on Friday.
WEEK teams up with American Red Cross for Blood Drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We want to thank everyone who came out to give the gift of life before the new year. The Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive was held Thursday in both Bloomington and East Peoria. The goal was to reach 150 pints between the two locations, but...
Temperatures run nearly 25° above normal Thursday!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Much the snow has melted away due to Wednesday’s sunshine and warm temperatures. Any lingering patches of snow will surely be gone after today, as high temperatures are forecast to surge all the way into the upper 50s and low 60s. No need for the winter gear! Southerly winds will remain quite breezy, with gusts in the 30 to 35 mph range. We cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle or two, but most of the area will stay dry through the daytime hours.
What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
Few showers tonight, then back into the 40s
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After near record warmth Thursday (Peoria record high: 65), temperatures will fall near 40 to close out the week. A cold front will pass later this evening and will bring a few showers between 10 PM and 3 AM. We’ll dry out by the morning commute, but clouds will stick around and it’ll be much cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Throughout the day Friday, temperatures will be rather steady in the upper 30s near 40.
Economic outlook for 2023 ‘looking good’ according to Bradley econ professor
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The past year has been marked by economic turbulence as inflation reached record highs leading to a snowball effect on other parts of the economy. Two questions face consumers when looking ahead to the economy in 2023: What’s the trend for inflation, and what are the chances of a recession?
