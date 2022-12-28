PEORIA (25 News Now) - Much the snow has melted away due to Wednesday’s sunshine and warm temperatures. Any lingering patches of snow will surely be gone after today, as high temperatures are forecast to surge all the way into the upper 50s and low 60s. No need for the winter gear! Southerly winds will remain quite breezy, with gusts in the 30 to 35 mph range. We cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle or two, but most of the area will stay dry through the daytime hours.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO