Peekskill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car crash in Putnam County

TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two women killed, one injured, in Haverstraw car crash (VIDEO)

HAVERSTRAW – Two women were killed early New Year’s morning when the car in which they were riding ran off Beach Road near the kayak launch in the Town of Haverstraw. Town Police Capt. John Gould, Jr. said the 64-year-old female driver from Haverstraw said she lost control of the car, which slid off the road crashed through a fence.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Manor Man Killed After Car Hits Rock Wall, Police Say

A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock wall in the Hudson Valley, police said. The accident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. when the car traveling east on Route 301 in Putnam Valley about a mile west of the Taconic State Parkway suddenly lost control, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Spring Valley homicide

SPRING VALLEY – Two Spring Valley men are in the Rockland County Jail, each charged with murder in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley early on Thursday, December 29. He was found by a passerby on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue. The...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Yonkers Man Charged with Trespass in Greenwich Residence

On Wednesday Dec 28, Greenwich police were dispatched to Oneida Drive on a report of an unknown man in the residence around 5:30am. On scene investigation revealed the arrestee Jose J Santos-Pena, 24, of Yonkers, NY, had entered the residence through an unlocked front door. Investigation also revealed that Santos-Pena...
GREENWICH, CT
PIX11

Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal New Year’s crash in North Rockland (VIDEO)

HAVERSTRAW – The new year began on a tragic note in the Town of Haverstraw as at least one person was killed in an automobile crash on Beach Road. Haverstraw Police on the scene confirmed at least one death in the early morning incident. Other people were rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen

Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen. Cortlandt, New York – On December 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jerami Davis, age 33, of Beacon, NY, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
CORTLANDT, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Body of Missing DeWitt Clinton Employee Found on Hunter Island

Police continue to investigate the disappearance and now mysterious death of New Rochelle resident and longtime DeWitt Clinton High School employee, Christopher Corcoran, 61, whose body was discovered in the woods on Hunter Island, just North of Orchard Beach, on Monday, Dec. 26. As reported, according to New Rochelle police,...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homicide investigation in Spring Valley (VIDEO)

SPRING VALLEY – Village Police in Spring Valley are investigating a murder that occurred early Thursday. Det. Matt Galli confirmed that a man was the victim of a fatal stab wound. A large crime scene was cordoned off where the victim was located on Johnson Street adjacent to 55...
SPRING VALLEY, NY

