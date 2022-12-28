Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Duo Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead On Street In Spring Valley
Two suspects have been charged with murder hours after a man was found dead on a street in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened in Rockland County at around 1:10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in the area of 55 N. Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley. Spring Valley Police responded to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car crash in Putnam County
TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two women killed, one injured, in Haverstraw car crash (VIDEO)
HAVERSTRAW – Two women were killed early New Year’s morning when the car in which they were riding ran off Beach Road near the kayak launch in the Town of Haverstraw. Town Police Capt. John Gould, Jr. said the 64-year-old female driver from Haverstraw said she lost control of the car, which slid off the road crashed through a fence.
Cortlandt Manor Man Killed After Car Hits Rock Wall, Police Say
A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock wall in the Hudson Valley, police said. The accident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. when the car traveling east on Route 301 in Putnam Valley about a mile west of the Taconic State Parkway suddenly lost control, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
News 12
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
A former NYPD detective from Goshen is accused of leaving three dogs outside in below freezing temperatures for days while six more were left behind to almost freeze in his garage. “Every one of them had hypothermia already. They would’ve never made it through the night,” said Gene Hecht with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested in Spring Valley homicide
SPRING VALLEY – Two Spring Valley men are in the Rockland County Jail, each charged with murder in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley early on Thursday, December 29. He was found by a passerby on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue. The...
greenwichfreepress.com
Yonkers Man Charged with Trespass in Greenwich Residence
On Wednesday Dec 28, Greenwich police were dispatched to Oneida Drive on a report of an unknown man in the residence around 5:30am. On scene investigation revealed the arrestee Jose J Santos-Pena, 24, of Yonkers, NY, had entered the residence through an unlocked front door. Investigation also revealed that Santos-Pena...
Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say
Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
PD: Orange County man dies after crashing into truck
According to police, an Orange County man died Thursday night after he drove into a parked tractor-trailer at the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill
A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal New Year’s crash in North Rockland (VIDEO)
HAVERSTRAW – The new year began on a tragic note in the Town of Haverstraw as at least one person was killed in an automobile crash on Beach Road. Haverstraw Police on the scene confirmed at least one death in the early morning incident. Other people were rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen
Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen. Cortlandt, New York – On December 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jerami Davis, age 33, of Beacon, NY, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
norwoodnews.org
Body of Missing DeWitt Clinton Employee Found on Hunter Island
Police continue to investigate the disappearance and now mysterious death of New Rochelle resident and longtime DeWitt Clinton High School employee, Christopher Corcoran, 61, whose body was discovered in the woods on Hunter Island, just North of Orchard Beach, on Monday, Dec. 26. As reported, according to New Rochelle police,...
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homicide investigation in Spring Valley (VIDEO)
SPRING VALLEY – Village Police in Spring Valley are investigating a murder that occurred early Thursday. Det. Matt Galli confirmed that a man was the victim of a fatal stab wound. A large crime scene was cordoned off where the victim was located on Johnson Street adjacent to 55...
Police searching for suspect in groping on Bronx MTA bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 58-year-old woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx last week. The attack took place Dec. 23 around 12:22 p.m. on the BX2 bus traveling southbound on the Grand Concourse near East 156th Street.
Comments / 0