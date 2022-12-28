ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt

The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Selling “I Won’t Make It In Jail” Dominik Mysterio Shirt Following Christmas Eve “Arrest”

The rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey escalated leading to WWE releasing a t-shirt about Dom’s recent “arrest” that took place recently. Ever since Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle to join The Judgment Day with Finn Balor, Damian Priest and “Mami” Rhea Ripley, his father Rey Mysterio has been extremely frustrated. Following numerous attacks by his son, Rey nearly quit WWE and instead was moved to Smackdown away from his son.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
bodyslam.net

Rhea Ripley Is The Current Plan For Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39

It looks like The Eradicator and The Baddest Woman On The Planet will battle it out at WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many fans have started speculating regarding possible opponents for the former UFC fighter. Wrestling News has now confirmed that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.
411mania.com

MJF Comments on ESPN Pro Wrestling Award for Promo Artist of the Year

– ESPN published its 2022 Wrestling Awards. AEW World Champion MJF was awarded Promo Artist of the Year, which he commented on via Twitter. MJF wrote, “Am I getting a f***ing plaque for this bulls*** or what?” ESPN writer Greg Wyshynski later responded, Best I can do is a DVD copy of “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” with a picture hanger on the back.”
411mania.com

WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
ATLANTA, GA
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
TAMPA, FL
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
411mania.com

Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury

Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot. There’s no word on when...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Early Favorites to Win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Revealed

Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch are the current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches. New data released by BetOnline shows that Rhodes is the favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

WWE Live Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, More

WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday with Bobby Lashley and more in action. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Becky to a no contest when Bayley interfered. *...
HERSHEY, PA
411mania.com

UPDATED: WWE Confirms Dragon Lee Has Signed With Company

UPDATED: WWE has confirmed that Dragon Lee has signed with the company. The WWE NXT Twitter account shared the clip from tonight’s Noche De Campeones in which Lee announced that he was WWE-bound (thanks to 411 reader Brian for the heads up):. ORIGINAL: Dragon Lee is WWE-bound, as he...

