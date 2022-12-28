Read full article on original website
4 arrested for burglary at SW Kan. community living facility
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a southwest Kansas burglary have arrested four suspects. On December 26, 2022, police were dispatched to a community living facility, Summit ResCare, 2102 E. Spruce Street in Garden City for a prior burglary. Just after 1:00 A.M. Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Morgan Boone and...
KAKE TV
Lee Richardson Zoo celebrates birth of a baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas. The Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes a baby reticulated giraffe born on Monday at 11:15 a.m. Zoo keepers had been monitoring 9-year-old Cleo during her pregnancy and noticed Monday morning that she showed early signs of giving birth. She gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 185 pounds and was nursing within hours of birth.
WIBW
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Garden City man threatens to shoot officers over a power outage
A 53-year-old Garden City man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Thursday.
Two arrested after stolen car chase in western Kansas
Two people have been arrested following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in western Kansas early Wednesday morning.
Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
