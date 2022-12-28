GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas. The Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes a baby reticulated giraffe born on Monday at 11:15 a.m. Zoo keepers had been monitoring 9-year-old Cleo during her pregnancy and noticed Monday morning that she showed early signs of giving birth. She gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 185 pounds and was nursing within hours of birth.

