Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
New Year’s Eve cocktails
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barclay from POST visits Studio 10 to make a festive New Year’s Eve cocktail. Stop by POST for delicious and unique handcrafted cocktails. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at MoonPie Over Mobile
Get ready to come play and stay in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve! The MoonPie will light up the sky as we ring in 2023 to the sounds of Third Eye Blind, The Red Clay Strays and Levon Gray. This year the fun begins at 11 a.m. with a Kids Zone and a noon MoonPie Drop. The adult fun kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Resolution Wall, music and some new events.
WALA-TV FOX10
People stocking up on fireworks ahead of the new year
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Many already stocking up on fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve. One locally owned store in Theodore said business is red hot. Joe’s Fireworks has tables and shelves filled with missiles, smoke bombs, grenades and more. There’s something for anyone wanting some New Year’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Year’s Eve fashion with Pink Post Office Boutique
Fill the Bag event: Friday, December 30th 6-9pm at Pink Post Office Boutique 40% off end of year event. Download our FREE app in the App Store…Pink Post Office Boutique. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
‘Sparks & Sounds’ New Year’s Eve in Downtown OWA: Need to know
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown OWA in Foley is putting together quite the New Year’s celebration this weekend with live music, a firework show and some kid-friendly fun. “Sparks & Sounds” will have live music beginning promptly at 5 p.m. with Jesse Duncan Duo running until 7 p.m.. Ryan Dyer will perform on the OWA […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Southern Justice by Doyle L. Coats
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Doyle L. Coats discusses his new book Southern Justice. Southern Justice is a suspenseful, action-packed novel following ex-agent Hank Hatfield. Hank had it all – the job, the prestige that came along with it, a beautiful wife, and three great kids. He lost it all overnight and turned to alcoholism to cope.
WALA-TV FOX10
Make your own fresh flower bouquet with Lily Flower Co.
The following information was provided by Lily Flower Co.:. Lily Flower Co. is a fresh flower bouquet bar where you can make your own floral arrangement. This season, we have a display that includes a set up at any location for any event and businesses that may be interested in offering their guests a custom fresh arrangement. Our most popular locations include bakeries, coffee shops, and clothing boutiques but we are excited for the corporate partnerships we have coming for 2023. Another popular option is for bridal and baby showers, weddings, pageants, and even dance recitals! If you have a celebration, Lily Flower Co. wants to be there to brighten it with our blooms!
WALA-TV FOX10
Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation
Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation, Established in 2020 is a Nonprofit surrounded by helping Teen/ Young Adult Parents from the ages 13-23(Mothers, Fathers & Pregnant Youth) in Mobile, Alabama, & surrounding areas. Their Mission is to provide Teen/Young Adult Parents with appropriate skills to live productive, positive, and contributing lives. Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation will be the driving force for the Youths, actively reducing: teen pregnancies, school dropouts, unhealthy living habits, Toxic Relationships, and poverty amongst the population. The Foundation was founded in 2018 by Founder/Director Latonya Patterson who was inspired by her son who became a father at 17 years old. Observing the struggles him and his son’s mother endured made Latonya Patterson seek Change towards making a DIFFERENCE in her community with young parents.
City of Mobile presents ‘Friday Night Live’ Feb. 10 including 6 brass band performances
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Friday Night Live” on Feb. 10, a concert series with six different brass bands open to the public. Friday Night Live will be held at Cathedral Square from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and is free. Band schedule Time Band Originating City […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown businesses getting ready for hustle and bustle on New Year’s Eve
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Anticipation is building for New Year’s Eve with downtown businesses getting ready for the festivities. The annual Moon Pie Drop and fireworks are among the celebrations. “We love having the crowd down here and the traffic. It’s really good for downtown and it’s really good...
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
The mysterious ‘Bubble Guy’ of Fairhope and the art of bubble Zen
In the spring of 2020, as the world retreated into “safe bubbles”, giant soapy orbs rose above the American Legion Post 199 pier on Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Alabama. People were drawn to the bubbles like kids to an ice cream truck. Turns out, it was one man’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
A look at the future of medicine
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Rakhshanda L. Rahman, Medical Director at UMC Cancer Center is on the cutting edge of some of these new medical techniques and discusses what patients need to know today along with a peek into the future. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
‘Noon Year’s Eve’ in Gulf Shores: Need to know ahead of the kid friendly celebration
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — LuLu’s Fun, Food and Music in Gulf Shores is hosting a kid-friendly New Year’s celebration during the day Saturday. The event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.. The restaurant is located at 200 E 25th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL 36542. “It will be non-stop, kid-friendly fun […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
WEAR
Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
Tacky Jacks bringing back Wacky Winter of Fun series
Mondays in Gulf Shores, Tuesdays in Orange Beach in January, February. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is bringing back the Wacky Winter of Fun series for the seventh year at the location on the Intracoastal Waterway. It will feature...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I stayed calm and tried not to panic’; shopper recalls shooting at Walmart on the Beltline
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man’s trip to Walmart took a frightening turn when shots rang out Tuesday evening. As FOX10 News first reported, two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two groups of individuals at the Walmart on Beltline Highway. Matthew Flint, a local shopper,...
Comments / 0