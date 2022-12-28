The following information was provided by Lily Flower Co.:. Lily Flower Co. is a fresh flower bouquet bar where you can make your own floral arrangement. This season, we have a display that includes a set up at any location for any event and businesses that may be interested in offering their guests a custom fresh arrangement. Our most popular locations include bakeries, coffee shops, and clothing boutiques but we are excited for the corporate partnerships we have coming for 2023. Another popular option is for bridal and baby showers, weddings, pageants, and even dance recitals! If you have a celebration, Lily Flower Co. wants to be there to brighten it with our blooms!

