Baton Rouge, LA

vucommodores.com

Dores Fall to Bulldogs in SEC Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sophomore Sacha Washington came up a rebound shy of a double-double, but Vanderbilt fell to Mississippi State 72-44 on Thursday night at Memorial Gymnasium in the SEC opener for both teams. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) limited Vanderbilt (9-6, 0-1 SEC) to just 25 percent shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vandy Roars Past Lions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Noah Shelby scored a career-best 12 points and Ezra Manjon added 10 to lead a balanced Vanderbilt men’s basketball attack in a 93-55 victory over Southeastern Louisiana Friday at Memorial Gymnasium. Trey Thomas posted nine points, and Liam Robbins, Colin Smith and Myles Stute supplied...
HAMMOND, LA

