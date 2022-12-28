ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoyeC_0jwpmDdm00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.

The team confirmed Booker's injury on Wednesday and said he'll be re-evaluated after the four weeks.

“It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot of work and lays everything on the line,” Suns coach Monty Williams said before Wednesday's game in Washington. “You’re going to run into this from time to time. I’m actually grateful, you know, that it wasn’t worse.”

The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the last nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team's Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets, but played just four minutes before having to leave the game.

He returned to Phoenix for further evaluation while the team continued its six-game trip.

Williams did not necessarily think Booker's early exit Sunday was the result of a hasty return.

“In this case with Book, every box, to my knowledge, was checked,” Williams said. “Before you put a guy back on the floor you have to do that. You just run into stuff.”

Now it looks as if Booker is on the shelf for at least a month. He is averaging a career-high 27.1 points and already topped 50 points twice this season.

The Suns currently have a 20-15 record and are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Several players have missed time with injuries while forward Jae Crowder hasn't played all season because the Suns are trying to work out a trade for the disgruntled veteran.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

LeBron James pours in 47 points on 38th birthday to lead Lakers to win

ATLANTA — LeBron James started this journey 20 years ago, and there are times when he still feels like a kid on the basketball court. Friday was one of those nights. James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” he said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Gameday: Suns Visit Raptors in Battle of Struggling Teams

The Phoenix Suns would love to grab a win. Despite Deandre Ayton's 31 points on Wednesday, the Suns simply weren't enough for the Washington Wizards, dropping their last four-of-five heading into their meeting with the Toronto Raptors. Devin Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a groin...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors

The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
Hoops Rumors

Jazz, Hawks, Suns discussed possible three-team trade

The Jazz, Hawks, and Suns discussed a possible three-team trade that would have sent John Collins to Utah and Jae Crowder to Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported during an appearance on The Rally (Twitter video link). As Charania outlines, Phoenix would have acquired swingman Malik Beasley...
PHOENIX, AZ
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy