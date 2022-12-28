Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Authorities said a man from Lake Wales was arrested for killing his brother.EddyEvonAnonymousLake Wales, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Riders Trapped on Huge Ferris Wheel at Orlando Amusement Park
Revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve at Orlando’s Icon Park encountered a nightmare on Saturday evening when the power supply to the enormous ferris wheel suddenly went out, trapping riders 400 feet in the air. “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” the park said in a statement cited by Fox 35. The ride, known as “The Wheel,” was working normally when a massive shower of sparks suddenly flew out and the power was lost to almost all the cars, said Randy Pryor, an attendee who shared images of...
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
click orlando
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
1 dog dies, 1 cat survives after Altamonte Springs house fire
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Altamonte Springs Friday morning. According to a social media post, emergency crews arrived at the scene on Bishop Drive and saw visible smoke and flames. Read: Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?...
iheart.com
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
villages-news.com
Doctors and drivers in The Villages
Two words about emergency rooms and traffic: “An ER doc told me they had a saying around the rooms. If it isn’t a knife sticking out of someone we don’t care much, lol.” I put the LOL in just in case someone thought this might be serious. The point is there are very few things working well in our ERs. I spent four and half hours in extreme pain with appendicitis before I saw a doc. This was eleven at night.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns
Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
