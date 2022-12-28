Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked if Saints regret trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Here's what he said.
The New Orleans Saints will line up against a very familiar face Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time since he was drafted to New Orleans in 2019, the Saints have to view CJ Gardner-Johnson as an opponent rather than a teammate. He’s a defensive back for the Eagles now. New Orleans surprisingly traded Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia back in the offseason, early into the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30 to be exact.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL slaps Packers' Allen Lazard with $10k fine for taunting, WR calls reprimand 'very contradictory'
Allen Lazard was fined by the league for taunting the three Dolphins players he knocked them to the turf during a block that sprung Aaron Jones for a touchdown.
NFL Week 17 picks: Indianapolis Colts-New York Giants predictions | Can Brian Daboll’s team clinch a playoff spot at home?
It has been five seasons since the Giants reached the playoffs, a drought that has been mentioned a time or two this season as rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team got off to a 7-2 start before losing four of their next six with a win and a tie against the Washington Commanders mixed in.
NOLA.com
Drew Brees joining Purdue staff caused New Jersey to halt bets on Citrus Bowl, report says
When New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees joined the Purdue football staff on an interim basis for the Citrus Bowl against LSU, it triggered the gaming regulators in New Jersey to stop betting on the game in that state, ESPN reported on Friday. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement...
NOLA.com
Saints have no idea who’s playing QB for Eagles; LSU, Tulane getting ready for Monday
Good morning on this final Friday of 2022. Are you sad to see the year go, or is it good riddance? Meh. A little in between, huh?. Well, whether we’re ready for it or not, the calendar turns to 2023 on Sunday, and it does so with some key games coming up for our local football teams.
NOLA.com
Which shade do you prefer in Orange Bowl? Plus a LeBron James prop: Best Bets for Dec. 30
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Kevin Huerter comes up big in 4th as Kings edge Jazz
Kevin Huerter scored 15 of his team-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds
NOLA.com
Alvin Kamara was missing from Wednesday's Saints practice. Here's the full injury report.
Running back Alvin Kamara was absent from the New Orleans Saints’ practice Wednesday, the team’s first in preparation for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania. His quadricep was listed on the opening injury report, along with a non-injury related personal reason. Saints coach...
NOLA.com
Alvin Kamara misses 2nd straight practice, while the Eagles see their quarterback return
Running back Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive day of New Orleans Saints practice, while the Philadelphia Eagles saw the return of their most important player. Kamara’s absence was again related to a personal reason, the specifics of which the team did not disclose. The Saints were also without running back Dwayne Washington, who continues to miss time while he navigates cluster migraines, leaving David Johnson, Eno Benjamin and practice squad player Derrick Gore as the team’s only running backs at practice.
NOLA.com
Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved last week? Here's the Saints OC's answer
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke for the first time since the team’s win against the Cleveland Browns last week, and offered an explanation for one of the persistent questions after that game: Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved?. Though Hill lined...
