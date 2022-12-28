Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing man, considered at-risk
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person, considered at risk. Jefferey Strong, 61, was last seen on the 600 block of Union Avenue on December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He is considered at risk due...
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
Bakersfield Now
DUI and driver's license checkpoint in Mojave area canceled
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol in the Mojave Area canceled the planned DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, December 30. The checkpoint is for officers to look for drivers with signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and checking for proper licensing. CHP Mojave area...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
Bakersfield Now
Rain caused dog parks to close
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rain this week has taken a toll on the city's dog parks, leading to flooding at many locations. Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department announced that all dog parks at City parks will be closed until January 3, 2023. The city said the following parks are...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County
On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
Bakersfield Now
Second arrest made for murder of CDCR employee
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of a CDCR employee. According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Sebastian Parra was arraigned on an indictment for the murder of Alcala Jr. Benny Alcala Jr. was reportedly charging his electric vehicle...
Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
Mountain lion spotted in SLO woman’s driveway: ‘The cats live here too’
Despite the rain, mountain lions are still on the prowl in San Luis Obispo. Around dusk Thursday, a SLO resident spotted a cougar in her driveway off of Prefumo Canyon Road, according to her mother, Randi Montgomery. “My daughter just drove into her driveway and the mountain lion was right...
62-year-old Paso Robles man struck and killed while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 101
62-year-old Nicholas Shaefer was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 north of State Route 46 East causing a two car crash in Paso Robles on Dec. 16, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The post 62-year-old Paso Robles man struck and killed while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Dec. 26-27
Occurred on Alpine Av. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Unfounded. Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Arrest Made. 2:52 Welfare Check - Misc. Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. 4:20 Assault - non aggravated. Occurred on Kern St. ....
Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
Comments / 1