East Brunswick, NJ

Two men charged with murder in Spring Valley stabbing: victim ID'd

SPRING VALLEY - Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a man early Thursday morning, Spring Valley police said Friday. They also identified the dead man as Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, of Spring Valley. Police said their investigation into his death led to the arrest of...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Monroe man accused of attempted second degree murder in custody

A Monroe man accused of attempted second degree murder has been taken into custody. Joseph Minor IV, 41, of Monroe was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted second degree murder and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property, at school-sponsored functions or firearm-free zone. Monroe police responded to...
MONROE, NY
Homeless man hit by car at Howell Wawa after verbal dispute

HOWELL - A pedestrian was hit by a car in a Wawa parking lot on Christmas evening following a verbal altercation with the driver, according to the Howell Township Police. At about 6 p.m., Howell police received a 911 call that a pedestrian was hit at the convenience store located on Route 9 and Kent Road, according to a news release.
HOWELL, NJ

