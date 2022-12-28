Read full article on original website
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appoints Ninth Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment of Quentin Ray as Ninth Judicial District Attorney. According to the news release from Grisham’s office, Ray will begin in the position on Dec. 31, 2022, with the district that includes Curry and Roosevelt […]
Clovis, Curry County Chamber set to host ‘Clovis Rock’ banquet
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2023 “Clovis Rocks” Annual Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Curry County Events Center, located at 1900 E Brady Ave. in Clovis. According to a Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce news release, tickets for the event […]
Light winds and more above seasonal temps for tomorrow
Good afternoon, everyone! We are looking at a cool day in the 50’s with more high wind conditions. We have a wind advisory out for Curry county and Quay county in eastern New Mexico. The advisory will remain in effect until 4 PM MST. Both counties could see wind gusts up to 50 mph. For […]
