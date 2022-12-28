Read full article on original website
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
KMZU
Serious Bates County accident
BATES COUNTY, MO. - An Adrian resident was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in rural Bates County on Saturday. The crash occurred as 42 year old Brian Bearce was traveling south on county road 14503. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he could not see the intersection due to a dust trail, crossed the intersection, struck a ditch on the south side, and came to rest.
Go-kart, scooter collision critically injures 1 in Kansas City, Missouri
A collision between a go-kart and a scooter critically injured one person Thursday afternoon.
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
Blue Springs mom, partner charged for helping with escape at Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks, have been charged in federal court with helping in his escape from the Cass County Jail.
KMZU
Collision hospitalizes one
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Richmond resident Thursday afternoon is involved in a collision at a Jackson County intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol. The online report indicates the incident occurred at approximately 3:33 p.m. on eastbound Highway 210, west of Highway 291. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 50-year-old Alicia D. Alvarado, of Independence, was struck on the passenger side when she turned into the path of 47-year-old Andrea L. Simmers, of Richmond.
KMZU
Serious single vehicle accident in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO. - A single vehicle accident occurred in Johnson County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred as Knob Noster resident, Cynthia Biggs, 35, crossed the center line of Route E, left, the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Biggs was taken to Kansas University by Life Flight for treatment of serious injuries.
Kansas City police investigating stabbing that has left one person seriously injured
The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the area of Crabapple Circle, just south of Eastwood Trafficway.
Driver in suspected serious condition after striking barrier on Interstate 70
A male driver is believed to have sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas woman charged with death of child
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than six-years-old. Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Johnson County […]
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
KMZU
Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
KCTV 5
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
