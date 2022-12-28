ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

KMZU

Serious Bates County accident

BATES COUNTY, MO. - An Adrian resident was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in rural Bates County on Saturday. The crash occurred as 42 year old Brian Bearce was traveling south on county road 14503. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he could not see the intersection due to a dust trail, crossed the intersection, struck a ditch on the south side, and came to rest.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Collision hospitalizes one

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Richmond resident Thursday afternoon is involved in a collision at a Jackson County intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol. The online report indicates the incident occurred at approximately 3:33 p.m. on eastbound Highway 210, west of Highway 291. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 50-year-old Alicia D. Alvarado, of Independence, was struck on the passenger side when she turned into the path of 47-year-old Andrea L. Simmers, of Richmond.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Serious single vehicle accident in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO. - A single vehicle accident occurred in Johnson County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred as Knob Noster resident, Cynthia Biggs, 35, crossed the center line of Route E, left, the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Biggs was taken to Kansas University by Life Flight for treatment of serious injuries.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas woman charged with death of child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than six-years-old. Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Johnson County […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
SAVANNAH, MO
inkansascity.com

Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver

LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

