Related
studyfinds.org

Best Wet Cat Foods For 2023: Top 5 Feline Feasts Most ‘Recommeownded’ By Experts

Does it really matter whether you feed your cat wet or dry food? While its smell may be off-putting (to us), wet food is a great option for most cats because it’s the closest thing to fresh meat. It is high in protein, provides additional hydration, and can assist with weight management. Cats with urinary tract- and digestive issues also benefit from wet food. OK, so we’ve sold you on wet food, but which kind should you choose? Keep reading: Study Finds researched the best wet cat foods to make your cat smile.
studyfinds.org

Best Dog Treats: Top 5 Healthy Snacks For Your Pup In 2023 Most Recommended By Experts

Dogs are our loyal companions. So of course it’s only natural to want to reward them with treats. Dog treats can also be a useful tool when it comes to positive reinforcement training. Of course, you also want to make sure you’re using the best dog treats that are healthiest and best tasting for your beloved pet — and also runs a low risk of choking.
Popculture

Dog Food Recalled

Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
studyfinds.org

Best Children’s Vitamins: Top 5 Kids Gummy Multivitamins Most Recommended By Experts

Many of us struggle to get the kids in our lives to eat a balanced diet. They’re not exactly screaming for spinach like they are for ice cream. And even adults are struggling to meet their own nutritional needs. There’s a variety of factors that affect this. Like how food is becoming less nutrient dense, convenience foods are everywhere and costs of healthy foods are rising.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Upworthy

A homeless man went to a hotel for information. The front desk showered him with stolen supplies.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2022. It has since been updated. In the Reddit thread Anti-Work, one Redditor explained how they stole from their employer in order to give back to someone who was clearly in need. Reddit user ThrowThatB*tchAway69, an employee who works work overnight at a large international chain hotel, explained that a homeless man approached the front desk at their workplace for information about transit schedules. Instead of just giving him what he asked for, the employee also showered him snacks, towels, toiletries, and more—all essentially stolen from the hotel. The Reddit user, who received immense praise for his act of kindness and dissent, shared that they were proud of what they did and would indeed do the same again.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.

