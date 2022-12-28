Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Best Wet Cat Foods For 2023: Top 5 Feline Feasts Most ‘Recommeownded’ By Experts
Does it really matter whether you feed your cat wet or dry food? While its smell may be off-putting (to us), wet food is a great option for most cats because it’s the closest thing to fresh meat. It is high in protein, provides additional hydration, and can assist with weight management. Cats with urinary tract- and digestive issues also benefit from wet food. OK, so we’ve sold you on wet food, but which kind should you choose? Keep reading: Study Finds researched the best wet cat foods to make your cat smile.
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Treats: Top 5 Healthy Snacks For Your Pup In 2023 Most Recommended By Experts
Dogs are our loyal companions. So of course it’s only natural to want to reward them with treats. Dog treats can also be a useful tool when it comes to positive reinforcement training. Of course, you also want to make sure you’re using the best dog treats that are healthiest and best tasting for your beloved pet — and also runs a low risk of choking.
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
studyfinds.org
Best Children’s Vitamins: Top 5 Kids Gummy Multivitamins Most Recommended By Experts
Many of us struggle to get the kids in our lives to eat a balanced diet. They’re not exactly screaming for spinach like they are for ice cream. And even adults are struggling to meet their own nutritional needs. There’s a variety of factors that affect this. Like how food is becoming less nutrient dense, convenience foods are everywhere and costs of healthy foods are rising.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart
Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Upworthy
A homeless man went to a hotel for information. The front desk showered him with stolen supplies.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2022. It has since been updated. In the Reddit thread Anti-Work, one Redditor explained how they stole from their employer in order to give back to someone who was clearly in need. Reddit user ThrowThatB*tchAway69, an employee who works work overnight at a large international chain hotel, explained that a homeless man approached the front desk at their workplace for information about transit schedules. Instead of just giving him what he asked for, the employee also showered him snacks, towels, toiletries, and more—all essentially stolen from the hotel. The Reddit user, who received immense praise for his act of kindness and dissent, shared that they were proud of what they did and would indeed do the same again.
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Cats fart, just like dogs and people, but vets say excess or very smelly gas may point to a health issue
A little feline flatulence is nothing to worry about. But if your cat's farts are no joke, they may have an allergy, parasite, or digestive problem.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
20-Year-Old Dies Of 'Fried Rice Syndrome' After Eating 5-Day-Old Pasta
His story can serve as a warning to others to be careful with their leftovers.
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Comments / 0