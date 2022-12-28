The NTT IndyCar Series 2022 had its fair share of romps and controversial moments. Will Power clinched only his second IndyCar title while Josef Newgarden was runners up in points. Elsewhere, Colton Herta was heading to Formula One, but low F1 super license points turned his AlphaTauri dream on its head. Alex Palou also had his fair share of drama, and the tug-of-war between McLaren and Ganassi proved wilder than expected.

