communitynewspapers.com
The Council’s Columns: Councilman Reggie Leon
I want to thank the residents of Miami Gardens for unanimously re-electing me as their. Councilman. Now the work continues. This year we were able to launch our Senior Painting project. During the summer, our seniors applied to participate in the program. They had their homes painted along with other beautification projects within a $3,500 budget. The new fiscal year has started, and we’ll begin taking applications for the 2023 cycle.
communitynewspapers.com
The Council’s Columns: Councilwoman Shannon Campbell
The City of Miami Gardens is very diverse, we’re fiscally sound, and I am proud that our budget is in order and we’ve been able to sustain our economic growth. This year, we’ve seen new businesses like Chipotle, Wawa, and Moonflower Essentials opening in our community. In addition to the citywide progress, my office has spearheaded.
communitynewspapers.com
Keep Miami Gardens Beautiful
Along with essential programming and public safety, an important aspect of any City is its. appearance — how it looks. So much so that according to MIT researchers, there is even a. connection between a City’s beauty, economic growth, and an enhanced quality of life for its residents. This...
communitynewspapers.com
Event: Haitian Independence Day Celebration
State Representative Marie Woodson and the City of Hollywood invite you to the 2nd Annual Haitian Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield Street. This free community event will feature food and music by DJ NickyMix. Please register your attendance by calling Luetisha Clark at 954-965-3700.
communitynewspapers.com
Wounded Warrior Project Solider Ride returns to Aventura
Aventura will once again welcome participants in the Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride on Thursday, January 5th as they depart from the Residence Inn by Marriott in Aventura and travel through Miami to their destination in Key West. Aventura’s City leaders, the Aventura. Police Department and multiple other police departments...
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
communitynewspapers.com
The Council’s Columns: Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson
One of my most outstanding achievements this year has been winning my re-election. After my first four years, being given 61% of the vote really meant the world to me. I believe the voters appreciated the work I did during my initial term — from Juneteenth to the quarterly cleanups, the Women’s Exposition, our food giveaways, and how we managed the pandemic.
