focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know about the 5 Oregonians who died in the winter storm
A deadly winter storm contributed to the deaths of five people this week, all traffic crashes caused by falling trees. Here’s what we know:. Three people died in one wreck Tuesday in Clatsop County on a popular route to the Oregon Coast. Just after 11:30 a.m., a large tree...
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
PHOTOS: Storm downs trees, floods roads around Portland metro and across Oregon
It's another round of stormy December weather for Oregon, with Mother Nature delivering powerful winds, pounding rain, flooding roads and massive waves along the coast.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
kptv.com
DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
kptv.com
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
Intense storm knocks down trees, leaves thousands without power in region
Storm-related power outages have left hundreds of thousands of customers across Oregon without power on Tuesday.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm
As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
actionnews5.com
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
