New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
The Beatles Made a Pact to Visit Each Other After Death, and Paul McCartney Said It Could Be Frightening
Paul McCartney spoke about a pact The Beatles made in their early days. After a band member's death, McCartney half-expected to see him again.
Paul McCartney Didn’t Play on Beatles Songs Where George Harrison Used a Sitar
George Harrison played the sitar on several Beatles songs, but Paul McCartney wasn’t as open to it as other band members
The Beatles Song Where Paul McCartney Tried and Failed to Conduct an Orchestra
Paul McCartney wanted a Beatles song done a specific way, but the orchestra the band hired was confused by his instructions
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Was Mesmerized by 1 Rock and Roll Song, and It’s not Hard to Hear Similarities in His Drumming
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was mesmerized by one early rock ‘n’ roll tune, and his drumming incorporated parts of the song.
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Ringo Starr Said Joining The Beatles Was Like Going to School, but Not Because He Had to Learn the Songs
Ringo Starr said joining The Beatles was like going school and not just because he had to learn new songs.
Paul McCartney Needed Just 5 Words to Sum Up His Musical Relationship With Ringo Starr
Paul and Ringo's musical relationship could be summed up in five words by The Beatles' bassist.
Why Ringo Starr Hated Working on The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’
Ringo Starr felt George Harrison was inspired by the music of a particular country while writing The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."
George Harrison Shot Down Paul McCartney’s Idea For The Beatles’ ‘Something’
George Harrison instructed Paul McCartney during the creation of The Beatles' "Something," a development that was previously unthinkable. The song became George's first A-side.
John Lennon Hated the Most Expensive Song on The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’
An engineer said John Lennon called one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' an example of Paul McCartney's "granny music."
15 Years Ago, Walk Hard Bombed At The Box Office. Now Its Songs Are Immortal
Judd Apatow was the hottest comedy filmmaker in the world when 2007’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story was released to mixed to positive but hardly glowing reviews and underwhelming box office. Apatow was a revered comic mind thanks to his work on cult shows like the Ben Stiller Show, The Larry Sanders Show, The Critic, Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared before he emerged as a cinematic force with his directorial debut, The 40-Year-Old Virgin. The surprise 2005 smash made Steve Carell a movie star and did wonders for its prodigiously gifted ensemble cast. The sleeper hit's equally successful 2007 follow-up Knocked Up similarly made a Canadian stoner named Seth Rogen an unlikely box-office juggernaut.
After the Beatles Split, George Harrison Thought the Group’s Spirit ‘Drifted Across’ to Monty Python
Following The Beatles' split, George Harrison believed the group's spirit transferred to Monty Python.
1 of The Beatles’ Engineers Said He Took His ‘Hat off’ to George Harrison for Constantly Swallowing Criticism From Paul McCartney
One of The Beatles' engineers said he commended George Harrison for constantly swallowing criticism from Paul McCartney.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
Listen to Unearthed Kevin DuBrow-Era Quiet Riot Song
Quiet Riot has released a previously unfinished track featuring late vocalist Kevin DuBrow and late drummer Frankie Banali. "I Can't Hold On" appears on a newly remastered version of the group's 2008 album, Rehab, which has been added to streaming services for the first time. You can watch a video below.
