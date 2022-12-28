Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500
SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors will likely not have Andrew Wiggins vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
Klay Thompson gets final Warriors injury update vs. Jazz
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday. Thompson played...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
NBC Sports
JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
NBC Sports
Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win
Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
When Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II makes his debut is up to him
Last week, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could make his season debut this week. For that to happen, Payton, who has been recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, must play Friday at the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Could that happen?. “I don’t...
49ers’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The San Francisco 49ers have been having a very interesting season. On one hand, they have been decimated at key positions. It all began when second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury back in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo was then thrust into action despite not even having this year’s playbook.
Reinforcements Arrive As Pelicans Prepare To Host Timberwolves
Zion Williamson, among others, returns to the court tonight as New Orleans tries to extend its winning streak to four games.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KTVU FOX 2
Steve Kerr's Doppelganger makes special visit to Warriors game
SAN FRANCISCO - Steve Kerr has a Doppelgänger, and he's just 10 years old. Donning a number 25 Bulls jersey, Sam Waltman made a special visit to meet the Warriors coach Tuesday before the game against the Hornets. They call him ‘Steve’ back home in Utah, the Associated Press...
Warriors Updated Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have added James Wiseman to their injury report for Friday's game.
NBC Sports
Warriors still miss GP2 after discovering his true NBA value
The NBA season is in its 11th week and Gary Payton II, who left the Warriors to sign the Portland Trail Blazers, has yet to make his debut. And he won’t be on the court Friday night when the teams play at Chase Center. Payton’s long-term unavailability is the...
NBC Sports
PBJ puts fingerprints on Warriors' win, looks like he belongs
SAN FRANCISCO – Patrick Baldwin Jr. spent Wednesday afternoon practicing in Santa Cruz and went to bed that night as the toast of San Francisco. There he was, on the NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors Postgame show. And there he was a few minutes later, at the victory...
Comments / 0