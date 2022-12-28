ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500

SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win

Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Steve Kerr's Doppelganger makes special visit to Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO - Steve Kerr has a Doppelgänger, and he's just 10 years old. Donning a number 25 Bulls jersey, Sam Waltman made a special visit to meet the Warriors coach Tuesday before the game against the Hornets. They call him ‘Steve’ back home in Utah, the Associated Press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

