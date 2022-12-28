ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff

Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
FanSided

Auburn football: Bo Nix’s brother set to join him at Oregon

The adopted brother of former Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix will be joining the current Oregon signal-caller in Eugene by way of the transfer portal. Tez Johnson, who played three seasons at Troy and amassed 141 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, will have two seasons of eligibility left.
AL.com

HaHa Clinton-Dix joins Alabama support staff after NFL retirement

Former Alabama safety HaHa Clinton-Dix has rejoined the program on its player development staff, he said Friday. Clinton-Dix announced his retirement from the NFL after playing in the league from 2014-2021. The former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers spent three seasons, 2011-13, at Alabama. “So that’s where my...
wvtm13.com

Alabama preps for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Day three for Alabama means back to work for the Tide. Alabama practiced Wednesday in the Super Dome in prep for the Sugar Bowl. QB Bryce Young and OC Bill O'brien will speak to the media. Tune into WVTM13 starting at 4 p.m. for team coverage.
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
unionspringsherald.com

Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
catingtonpost.com

Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats

A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
alreporter.com

Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
WSFA

Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.
