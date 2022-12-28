Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
What Kansas State players think of Alabama, if it has something to prove
We’re less than 24 hours from Alabama facing Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. It’s a rainy day here in New Orleans as the fans arrive. Just flipping through the notebook for a little more perspective on the matchup you’ll see at 11 a.m. CT from the Superdome.
Meet Hugh Freeze’s 2023 Auburn football coaching staff
Hugh Freeze’s first Auburn coaching staff is complete. Freeze finalized his staff, officially, on Thursday after the program announced the addition of former Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis as the team’s new wide receivers coach. The hiring of Davis comes just more than a month after Freeze was named Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, and now as the calendar is set to flip to 2023, Freeze’s inaugural on-field staff on the Plains is complete.
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Auburn football: Bo Nix’s brother set to join him at Oregon
The adopted brother of former Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix will be joining the current Oregon signal-caller in Eugene by way of the transfer portal. Tez Johnson, who played three seasons at Troy and amassed 141 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, will have two seasons of eligibility left.
Saban said he gave transferring players shot to play in bowl ‘and they didn’t’
The topic of transfers and opt-outs was again the main topic of discussion the morning before the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban again praised the decisions of Will Anderson and Bryce Young to play in the 11 a.m. CT Saturday game with Kansas State while addressing those who decided not to play.
Pete Golding explains what went wrong for Alabama at Tennessee, LSU
Had everything gone according to plan for Alabama this season, its trip in November to Baton Rouge would have been the only game defensive coordinator Pete Golding coached back in his home state of Louisiana. But losses to Tennessee and LSU ultimately shifted the Tide out of the College Football...
Nick Saban joined by Mark Ingram on Sugar Bowl preview show, talks 2009 standard
Before Alabama takes the field against Kansas State in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl, Nick Saban held his usual “Hey Coach” radio show Thursday night. -- “Happy New Year to all out there,” Saban begins to the room. -- “The players on the team that are here...
What stood out when Kansas State watched Alabama offensive film
There’s always something interesting when complete strangers meet in a bowl game. Alabama, for example, has never faced Kansas State as they prepare for the Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both peacefully coexisted in Power 5 conferences before their paths aligned in the Superdome. In light of...
HaHa Clinton-Dix joins Alabama support staff after NFL retirement
Former Alabama safety HaHa Clinton-Dix has rejoined the program on its player development staff, he said Friday. Clinton-Dix announced his retirement from the NFL after playing in the league from 2014-2021. The former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers spent three seasons, 2011-13, at Alabama. “So that’s where my...
wvtm13.com
Alabama preps for Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Day three for Alabama means back to work for the Tide. Alabama practiced Wednesday in the Super Dome in prep for the Sugar Bowl. QB Bryce Young and OC Bill O'brien will speak to the media. Tune into WVTM13 starting at 4 p.m. for team coverage.
Joseph Goodman: UAB’s new football coach takes aim at Auburn
New UAB football coach Trent Dilfer said something on early national signing day that caught my attention. “We’re looking for the best players in Alabama,” Dilfer said. “If they go to the University of Alabama, that’s awesome. But we’re going to be the next best option.”
Smiling Will Anderson recalls Saban calling him ‘soft’ and how he ‘got him back’
Will Anderson looked relaxed at the podium Thursday afternoon. While some players shy away from interviews, the Alabama linebacker is in his element. And given his obvious yet unspoken plans for the future, Anderson spoke freely when asked about a funny memory he had with Nick Saban. “He called me...
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
unionspringsherald.com
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
catingtonpost.com
Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats
A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
WSFA
Chief deputy to serve as interim sheriff for Autauga County
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County’s chief deputy will serve as sheriff for the next few weeks in place of the late Joe Sedinger. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed David Hill to finish Sedinger’s term, which runs until around Jan. 16. This is about when Sedinger’s current term would have ended and he would have started his third after winning reelection last month.
AL.com
