ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl

Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022

Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockchalktalk.com

The Liberty Bowl Mauling: 12.28.2022

Razorback fans are so disinterested that we had a meeting to discuss whether to ignore it because our clicks fall off so far when the second we type the word Liberty Bowl that it's doesn't make good fiscal sense to put time into it. News and information about the Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Wienerschnitzel to open doors in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Wienerschnitzel announced plans to open one of its first Arkansas locations in Springdale in addition to a Bentonville location in Northwest Arkansas. According to the press release, the national restaurant brand is headed to Haag Brown’s latest retail project in NWA. Wienerschnitzel will open one of...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
ARKANSAS STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy