Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Officiating in Liberty Bowl Almost Cost Sam Pittman Way More Than Just a Win
More action needs to be taken by NCAA beyond overturning Quincy McAdoo suspension
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl
Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
NCAA Says Referee Made Incorrect Targeting Decision Against Arkansas
The defensive back will be able to play in the first half of the 2023 season opener.
Pittman Must Develop Killer Instinct Before Next Season
Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier should serve as model for Razorback coach going forward
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
Twitter Crashed During Liberty Bowl, But We Have Hog Fans' Emotional Voices Covered
What Arkansas social media would have been saying if there had been no crash
nwahomepage.com
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
rockchalktalk.com
The Liberty Bowl Mauling: 12.28.2022
Razorback fans are so disinterested that we had a meeting to discuss whether to ignore it because our clicks fall off so far when the second we type the word Liberty Bowl that it's doesn't make good fiscal sense to put time into it. News and information about the Arkansas...
Castle in the Ozarks available to buy or rent out
A survivalist's tower in the Ozarks has been modified into a modern-day castle on a secluded 6.9 acres in northwest Arkansas.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
nwahomepage.com
Wienerschnitzel to open doors in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Wienerschnitzel announced plans to open one of its first Arkansas locations in Springdale in addition to a Bentonville location in Northwest Arkansas. According to the press release, the national restaurant brand is headed to Haag Brown’s latest retail project in NWA. Wienerschnitzel will open one of...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
Hot dog! New Weinerschnitzel restaurant rolls into Springdale
ARKANSAS, USA — The national restaurant brand with a cult following is headed to NWA. If you have never had the chance to try Wienerschnitzel, the business was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain. Known for serving a variety of dogs with ice cream and shakes.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0