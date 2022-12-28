Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
atozsports.com
One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 17 game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans are on a five-game losing streak heading into Thursday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Malik Willis is expected to start again at QB after a 99-yard, two-interception performance in Saturday's loss to the NFL-worst Houston Texans. The game has no stakes in relation to the...
FOX Sports
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
Joshua Dobbs stakes his claim as Titans' QB1 — and other takeaways from Cowboys loss | Estes
Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Making a relatively meaningless midweek game more interesting, the Titans threw a curveball in opting to give former Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs – signed only eight days previously – his first career NFL start ahead of rookie Malik Willis.
Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game
The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.
WVNews
Packers' Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report....
WVNews
Cardinals to start David Blough at quarterback vs Falcons
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough...
WVNews
Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. He took part in practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis but isn't quite ready to play.
WVNews
Michigan St. 89, Buffalo 68
BUFFALO (6-7) Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 6-8 0-0 12, Jack 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 4-11 2-4 10, C.Jones 4-13 2-2 12, J.Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Blocker 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 3-4 1-1 7, Ceaser 1-4 2-2 4, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-10 68.
Doc Rivers upset with Sixers' defense, turnovers in loss to Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers have followed up an 8-game winning streak with a 2-game skid now following a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. They played well offensively shooting 56%, but their defense let them down and they turned the ball over too many times. They allowed Pelicans guard...
WVNews
Pittsburgh 76, No. 25 North Carolina 74
NORTH CAROLINA (9-5) Black 2-9 4-4 9, Nance 4-8 0-2 10, Bacot 8-14 6-7 22, Davis 4-11 7-8 16, Love 3-9 0-0 7, Dunn 2-4 0-0 5, Nickel 1-1 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, P.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 17-21 74.
WVNews
Miami 76, Notre Dame 65
MIAMI (13-1) Omier 8-11 2-4 18, Miller 4-9 4-8 12, Pack 8-13 0-0 21, Poplar 2-5 0-0 4, Wong 4-11 7-7 15, Joseph 1-6 0-0 2, Beverly 1-1 0-0 2, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 29-57 13-20 76.
WVNews
Washington 119, Orlando 100
WASHINGTON (119) Kuzma 9-16 1-2 23, Porzingis 9-13 9-11 30, Gafford 5-7 1-1 11, Kispert 3-7 2-2 11, Morris 4-5 3-4 12, Avdija 5-8 1-1 13, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-14 3-4 16, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-75 20-25 119.
