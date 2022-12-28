ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One wild nugget about Josh Dobbs starting for the Titans against the Cowboys

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be Dobbs’ first career regular season NFL start. Dobbs is getting the start due to Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury and, presumably, the ineffectiveness of rookie Malik...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title

DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Joshua Dobbs stakes his claim as Titans' QB1 — and other takeaways from Cowboys loss | Estes

Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Making a relatively meaningless midweek game more interesting, the Titans threw a curveball in opting to give former Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs – signed only eight days previously – his first career NFL start ahead of rookie Malik Willis.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game

The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Packers' Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report....
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Cardinals to start David Blough at quarterback vs Falcons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough...
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. He took part in practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis but isn't quite ready to play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Michigan St. 89, Buffalo 68

BUFFALO (6-7) Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 6-8 0-0 12, Jack 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 4-11 2-4 10, C.Jones 4-13 2-2 12, J.Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Blocker 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 3-4 1-1 7, Ceaser 1-4 2-2 4, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-10 68.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Pittsburgh 76, No. 25 North Carolina 74

NORTH CAROLINA (9-5) Black 2-9 4-4 9, Nance 4-8 0-2 10, Bacot 8-14 6-7 22, Davis 4-11 7-8 16, Love 3-9 0-0 7, Dunn 2-4 0-0 5, Nickel 1-1 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, P.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 17-21 74.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WVNews

Miami 76, Notre Dame 65

MIAMI (13-1) Omier 8-11 2-4 18, Miller 4-9 4-8 12, Pack 8-13 0-0 21, Poplar 2-5 0-0 4, Wong 4-11 7-7 15, Joseph 1-6 0-0 2, Beverly 1-1 0-0 2, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 29-57 13-20 76.
WVNews

Washington 119, Orlando 100

WASHINGTON (119) Kuzma 9-16 1-2 23, Porzingis 9-13 9-11 30, Gafford 5-7 1-1 11, Kispert 3-7 2-2 11, Morris 4-5 3-4 12, Avdija 5-8 1-1 13, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-14 3-4 16, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-75 20-25 119.
WASHINGTON STATE

