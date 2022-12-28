ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
SEC Basketball Cram Session

If you missed the Anchor Drop this morning, ten SEC teams open conference play tonight. The other four will close out their nonconference schedules this week; the ten playing in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January will make up that conference date tonight. Here’s what you need to know about...
Cold-shooting Tigers struggle in SEC women's hoops opener

OXFORD, Mississippi–The Auburn women’s basketball team dropped its Southeastern Conference opener, falling 79-47 to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night at the SJB Pavilion. The visitors struggled with their shooting, making just 25 percent of their field goal attempts. Ole Miss won a fifth straight game to...
Photo Gallery: Auburn beats Florida to kick off SEC play

The Tigers kicked off SEC play in the win column on Thursday. Auburn got the victory in a hard-fought 61-58 game on its home court to start off its conference slate the way it wanted to. Johni Broome’s performance was particularly notable, dropping 14 points and nabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double that helped bring the Tigers a needed boost after recent performances had the team dropping in the polls. Both Jaylin Williams and Wendell Green Jr. both hit double digits on the scoreboard as well in the win, showing a versatility that Auburn will look to carry on through the rest of the year.
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lady Bulldogs Fall to Alabama in SEC Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team lost to Alabama, 56-53, Thursday evening in the opening game of the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule. Georgia falls to 11-4 overall, while Alabama improves to 12-2. Brittney Smith led Georgia with 17 points and four boards, while Brittany Davis totaled...
