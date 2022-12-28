The Tigers kicked off SEC play in the win column on Thursday. Auburn got the victory in a hard-fought 61-58 game on its home court to start off its conference slate the way it wanted to. Johni Broome’s performance was particularly notable, dropping 14 points and nabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double that helped bring the Tigers a needed boost after recent performances had the team dropping in the polls. Both Jaylin Williams and Wendell Green Jr. both hit double digits on the scoreboard as well in the win, showing a versatility that Auburn will look to carry on through the rest of the year.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO