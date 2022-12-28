Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Free Events for January 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
8 Incredible New Jersey Restaurants and Bars with New Years Eve Celebrations
Do you still need plans for New Years Eve? These NJ venues are having celebrations. It's crazy to believe that 2023 is just days away. The past few years seem to have gone by in both a second, and an eternity. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way we celebrated the new year in 2020 and 2021. Most of us, myself included, rang in the new year at home with family. But this year, it seems like things are finally back to how they once were.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Yum! What is New Jersey’s Most Beloved Restaurant Chain?
I came across this article from Cheapism and thought it was a yummy topic. What is New Jersey's "Most Beloved Restaurant Chain"? Everyone loves food articles and we want to see what was named for Jersey. So I dug in and took a look at what Cheapism selected for us here in the Garden State and I was not shocked to see this eatery topping our list in New Jersey.
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
The definitive list: The 5 best New Year’s Day brunches in NJ
The best way to ring in a new year or celebrate something new is with an amazing meal. Lucky for us New Jersyeans, the brunch scene has been on quite the come-up, and there are a ton of exciting options when it comes to a great meal to start the day.
Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022
A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The best reasons to stay home on New Year’s Eve this year
As the countdown to the New Year begins, many people start making plans to go out and celebrate. But why not stay home this year?. Here are five reasons why staying home on New Year's Eve in New Jersey can be just as fun (if not more!) than going out.
New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked
After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
This Is The Word Experts Say Is New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Slang Word
We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, but we may have taken the art of slang words to a whole new level. There are so many reasons to have a colorful vocabulary here in New Jersey. All it takes is a few miles on 195, the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 to prompt words to come pouring out of our mouths that we barely recognize.
Family Fun Ideas for Winter in New Jersey
Pretty soon, the holiday season will come to an end, and the winter blahs will kick in. When you think about stuff to do in the Garden State, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the shore. However, there are some really cool things to check out, and...
How to include kids in your New Year’s Eve plans in NJ
Even though New Year’s is usually a time for adults to get out and go nuts, how about a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve this year?. Spending New Year's Eve with your kids and family can be a wonderful and memorable experience. New Year's Eve is a special time...
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
travelnowsmart.com
New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE
Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
Puppy Swims Across The Hudson In Winter To Get To New Jersey
How many times have you driven by or floated on the Hudson River and thought, "at least I don't have to swim in it". Well, this little guy swam across the whole thing all by himself. Why? He wanted to be in Jersey really, really bad. Michael Phelps has nothing...
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0