New Jersey State

newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Free Events for January 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

8 Incredible New Jersey Restaurants and Bars with New Years Eve Celebrations

Do you still need plans for New Years Eve? These NJ venues are having celebrations. It's crazy to believe that 2023 is just days away. The past few years seem to have gone by in both a second, and an eternity. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way we celebrated the new year in 2020 and 2021. Most of us, myself included, rang in the new year at home with family. But this year, it seems like things are finally back to how they once were.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Yum! What is New Jersey’s Most Beloved Restaurant Chain?

I came across this article from Cheapism and thought it was a yummy topic. What is New Jersey's "Most Beloved Restaurant Chain"? Everyone loves food articles and we want to see what was named for Jersey. So I dug in and took a look at what Cheapism selected for us here in the Garden State and I was not shocked to see this eatery topping our list in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022

A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked

After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Family Fun Ideas for Winter in New Jersey

Pretty soon, the holiday season will come to an end, and the winter blahs will kick in. When you think about stuff to do in the Garden State, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the shore. However, there are some really cool things to check out, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
travelnowsmart.com

New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE

Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
