Merced County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Five For Weapons Charges Including Three Rifles, Four Handguns, And Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammunition

Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.
TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged package thieves were arrested after being chased from Turlock into Merced County, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputies were doing surveillance when they spotted a man and woman who were involved in numerous package thefts over the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office. The two were allegedly out stealing more packages before deputies tried to do a traffic stop on their vehicle.
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
Suspected Serial Killer Arrested While Allegedly ‘Out Hunting’ for Victims Charged with Four Additional Murders
Authorities in Northern California have added four new murder charges against a man they say they arrested while he was “out hunting” for victims. 43-year-old suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been charged with four additional counts of murder — bringing the total number of murder counts against him to seven — and one new count of attempted murder, the San Joaquin District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, December 29, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, December 29, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Merced Police Arrest Known Gang Member Found in Possession of a Loaded Illegally Converted Assault Weapon
December 24, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit arrested a known gang member in possession of a converted assault weapon. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M. the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that known gang member Israel Sanchez (27) was in possession of an illegal firearm.
Missing Coarsegold Mother & 6-Year-Old Son Have Been Located Unharmed, Madera County Sheriff's Office Reports
December 29, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing Coarsegold mother & son have been located. At 5:15 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, Ashley & Dylan have been located unharmed. This was determined to be a voluntary missing adult situation. We thank the public for...
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road
On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
I-5 traffic to be impacted Friday following big rig crash in Stanislaus County
(KTXL) — A stretch of one lane of Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday after a crash involving a big rig damaged a bridge along the interstate, according to Caltrans District 10 and the California Highway Patrol Modesto Office. CHP said the traffic collision along northbound I-5 was […]
Former state correctional officer allegedly assaulted at least 22 female inmates
SACRAMENTO — A former correctional officer at the biggest women's prison in California has been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, state prison officials said Wednesday.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it has shared the results of an internal investigation into Gregory Rodriguez, a former officer at the Central California Women's Facility, with the Madera County District Attorney's Office."Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said. "That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position...
Three People Detained in Auto Theft Investigation
MODESTO – Police detained three people who were in a reported stolen vehicle Monday night. At about 10:00pm a vehicle that was reported stolen was located near downtown Modesto. An officer was able to locate the vehicle as it was driving north on 9th Street. As the vehicle approached...
Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Advisory Notice About Madera Community Hospital Closure
December 29, 2022 - The Sheriff’s Office would like to provide the Community an Alert regarding the closure of Madera Community Hospital beginning at midnight tonight (Friday, December 30th, 2022) The Emergency Room at MCH will be closed and no medical staff will be on site. If you have...
Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County
On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
Pedestrian Collision Fatality Reported on Tully Road in Modesto
Authorities reported a fatality following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Tully Road in Modesto. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality on Tully Road in Modesto. Modesto PD reported...
Community remembers Cpl. Ronil Singh
As the Christmas festivities started to fade away the Newman Police Department came up on a somber anniversary as they marked the four-year mark of Cpl. Ronil Singh’s passing in the line of duty. The community joined the department, other law enforcement agencies and Singh’s friends and family to...
Police Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
STOCKTON – Police investigated the killing of a 31 year old man on Christmas Eve as a homicide. At about 10:42pm officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Boulevard and Fontana Avenue where they located an injured 31 year old man. Police officers...
