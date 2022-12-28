ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Five For Weapons Charges Including Three Rifles, Four Handguns, And Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammunition

goldrushcam.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
ABC10

Alleged package thieves arrested after being chased from Turlock to Merced County, deputies say

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two alleged package thieves were arrested after being chased from Turlock into Merced County, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputies were doing surveillance when they spotted a man and woman who were involved in numerous package thefts over the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office. The two were allegedly out stealing more packages before deputies tried to do a traffic stop on their vehicle.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested

TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
TRACY, CA
Law & Crime

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested While Allegedly ‘Out Hunting’ for Victims Charged with Four Additional Murders

Authorities in Northern California have added four new murder charges against a man they say they arrested while he was “out hunting” for victims. 43-year-old suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been charged with four additional counts of murder — bringing the total number of murder counts against him to seven — and one new count of attempted murder, the San Joaquin District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
STOCKTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Arrest Known Gang Member Found in Possession of a Loaded Illegally Converted Assault Weapon

December 24, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit arrested a known gang member in possession of a converted assault weapon. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M. the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that known gang member Israel Sanchez (27) was in possession of an illegal firearm.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road

On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former state correctional officer allegedly assaulted at least 22 female inmates

SACRAMENTO  — A former correctional officer at the biggest women's prison in California has been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, state prison officials said Wednesday.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it has shared the results of an internal investigation into Gregory Rodriguez, a former officer at the Central California Women's Facility, with the Madera County District Attorney's Office."Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said. "That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Three People Detained in Auto Theft Investigation

MODESTO – Police detained three people who were in a reported stolen vehicle Monday night. At about 10:00pm a vehicle that was reported stolen was located near downtown Modesto. An officer was able to locate the vehicle as it was driving north on 9th Street. As the vehicle approached...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County

On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family has helped identify a 25-year-old man from North Hollywood that died in a crash on Christmas eve on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane. Family says Azriel Avila was driving home from work when he was killed in the crash. According to California Highway Patrol, this incident occurred at 5:55 The post Man killed in Christmas eve crash in Hollister identified appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
MENDOTA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Collision Fatality Reported on Tully Road in Modesto

Authorities reported a fatality following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Tully Road in Modesto. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality on Tully Road in Modesto. Modesto PD reported...
MODESTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Community remembers Cpl. Ronil Singh

As the Christmas festivities started to fade away the Newman Police Department came up on a somber anniversary as they marked the four-year mark of Cpl. Ronil Singh’s passing in the line of duty. The community joined the department, other law enforcement agencies and Singh’s friends and family to...
NEWMAN, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Police Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide

STOCKTON – Police investigated the killing of a 31 year old man on Christmas Eve as a homicide. At about 10:42pm officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Boulevard and Fontana Avenue where they located an injured 31 year old man. Police officers...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy