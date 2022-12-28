Merced County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Five For Weapons Charges Including Three Rifles, Four Handguns, And Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammunition

SACRAMENTO — A former correctional officer at the biggest women's prison in California has been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, state prison officials said Wednesday.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it has shared the results of an internal investigation into Gregory Rodriguez, a former officer at the Central California Women's Facility, with the Madera County District Attorney's Office."Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said. "That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position...

CHOWCHILLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO