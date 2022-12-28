Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
David A. Brest, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Brest, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born January 7, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1977. He worked in the maintenance department at...
27 First News
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
27 First News
Victoria S. (Klein) Hoien, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria S. (Klein) Hoien, age 70, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in UPMC Farrell Hospital. Born September 7, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Jordan) Klein. Victoria was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High...
27 First News
John Sarvas, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Sarvas, 94, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Nugent Convalescent Home Hermitage, Pennyslvania. John was born March 21, 1928 to Margaret (Egged) and Frank Szarvas in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. After high school, he enlisted and served in the U.S....
27 First News
Julianne E. Koborie, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julianne E. Koborie, of Sharon, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 91 years old. Julie was born in Sharon on February 7, 1931, daughter of the late John and Julianna (Simko) Yendrek. She was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School. Julie was...
27 First News
Shirley A. Rust, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Rust, 93, of Hermitage, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon. Mrs. Rust was born June 8, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late James H. Rodgers and Helen I. (Hausel) Rodgers Daugherty. A lifelong area...
27 First News
Wiley Christopher Byers, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wiley Christopher Byers, 87, of Howland, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Wiley was born on February 19, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Quinn) Byers. Wiley worked for...
27 First News
Emerich Kizmann, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emerich Kizmann, 91, of New Castle, passed away Monday afternoon, December 26, 2022, in Edison Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Kizmann was born January 26, 1931, in Spiske Viachy, Slovakia, a son of the late Albert and Vilma (Strisovsky) Kizmann. After surviving the Holocaust during WWII, he and several siblings immigrated to the United States.
27 First News
Matthew “Matt” Joseph Presley, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Joseph Presley, 60, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in his home. Matthew was born August 26, 1962 to Josephine M. (Palanti) and James E. Presley in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Sharpsville High School Class of 1980. After high...
27 First News
Marian P. Muder, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Parks Muder, age 80, of Hubbard, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 28, at the Shepherd of the Valley-Poland. Marian was born October 24, 1942, the third child of Harry B. and Catherine (Roberts) Parks of Leechburg, Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Samuel E. Brandt, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel E. Brandt, 79, of West Middlesex passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, in Briarfield Place, Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Samuel was born February 11, 1943, in Sharon, a son of Harry M. and Virginia I. (McCullough) Brandt. After graduating from...
27 First News
Roberta “Bobbie” Jean (Johnston) Ramage, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Ramage, 79, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bobbie was born December 30, 1942 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Roy and Alberta (Dixson) Johnston. Bobbie was a 1961 graduate from high...
27 First News
Gerry Ellen Jones, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerry Ellen Jones, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Monday evening, December 26, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Mrs. Jones was born January 1, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph Edgar Jones and Ellen Marie (Sunderland) Jones. She was a 1969 graduate...
27 First News
Susan Veronica Vasconi, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Veronica Vasconi, 72, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, due to an extended illness at UPMC Shenango in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Born March 2, 1950, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Virginia (Pierce) Harmer and John Harmer, Susan was a 1968 graduate of...
27 First News
Tommy Lee Hall, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Lee Hall, 54, of Sanford, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday evening, December 27, 2002, at Sharon Regional Health System. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Creamtory, Inc.
27 First News
Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., Niles, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old. Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.
27 First News
Dale Gene Leyshon, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Gene Leyshon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in his home. Dale was born June 14, 1938 to Esther (Perrine) and John “Jack” Leyshon in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1956. He served in the...
27 First News
Judith Lynn Joyner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Lynn Joyner, 75, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022 in her home with her family at her side. Judi was born December 28, 1947 to Roberta (Gilliland) and Sherley Starling in Marion, Ohio. After high school, Judi worked for Sherman...
27 First News
Eugene Haywood, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood. Eugene...
27 First News
Maxine “Sissy” Cluse, Wheatland, PA
WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine “Sissy” Cluse, 64, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Born January 21, 1958, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, to Maxine “McLaughlin” Fair-McKinney and Charles J. McKinney she attended Farrell Schools...
Comments / 0