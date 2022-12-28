Read full article on original website
Bustle
Xanthi From The Circle Models For This Viral Online Fashion Brand
The Circle Season 5 is here, and it’s time to get to know the new lineup of contestants. As you likely know by now, players create social media profiles that will (hopefully) make them popular among their fellow contestants — otherwise, they’ll be blocked. But those social media profiles can be as authentic or embellished as participants want. There are those like Brett Robinson and Raven Sutton, who opted to enter the game as themselves, and there are others, like Brian Clark, who took the catfish approach from Day 1. (In Brian’s case, he’s posing as his 27-year-old daughter, Brittany.)
‘Love Island’ Will Ban Contestants From Social Media in Upcoming Season
Love Island is asking contestants to abandon their beloved social media accounts if they want to star on the hit show. After announcing a new host, the series is revealing some more big changes this season, mandating contestants pause all posts during their time on the show after previously allowing them to post through friends, family or reps, per Deadline.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note
Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: New Details on His Shocking Death
The world is mourning the shocking death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” His wife Allison Holker confirmed the sad news, which came just days after they celebrated their ninth anniversary. “Extra” has new details from...
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes updates — GMA anchors passionately kiss amid ‘affair’ scandal as Andrew Shue’s son snubs her
JUST a day after he formally filed for divorce, suspended Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been spotted cuddling up to one another in Miami. Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, are seen talking, laughing, and kissing while strolling along the pier, proceeding to a local seaside restaurant for lunch and drinks.
musictimes.com
Lizzo Net Worth 2022: Is Her Wealth 'Good As Hell' After Living In Car For Years?
Since the last years up till the present, Lizzo has dominated the music industry. But for the 34-year-old, things haven't always gone according to plan. The singer of "About Damn Time" spoke out about her career's trajectory and where it has led her. She also acknowledged that her record of achievement hasn't always been as strong.
Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new Instagram post: ‘Oh how my heart aches’
One week after announcing the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his wife shared her heartbreak Wednesday in a new Instagram post. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker wrote, sharing a photo of the couple together. Boss was pronounced...
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Bustle
Chaz From The Circle Filmed A TV Show Based On His Mobile Car Detailing Business
Featuring players who are “all single and ready to mingle,” Netflix’s The Circle Season 5 includes more flirting, drama — and, of course, catfishing — than ever. Although 29-year-old New Jersey native Chaz Alvarez, aka Chaz Lawery, aka Shampoo Papi, is entering The Circle as himself, he’s including “just a little bit of embellishment,” including his profession and relationship status. Though his fellow competitors know him as “Nurse Chaz,” in reality, he “didn’t finish” nursing school, joking on the show that he chose that as his fake profession to “diagnose these players with a medical disease that I call bullsh*t.”
'We Are Ashamed This Happened': Famed LA Restaurant Reveals Manager Has Been 'Terminated' After He Scolded LGBTQ+ Actor For Kissing Date
A famed Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles has fired a manager who was accused of scolding an LGBTQ+ actor for kissing his date, RadarOnline.com has learned. Drew Droege, a local performer and comedian, dined at the popular El Compadre in Echo Park on Monday evening, detailing a homophobic encounter that he described as "sad, disgusting, and hateful" during what was supposed to be a pleasant meal.After the pair finished up their second round of drinks, they put their arms around each other and were soon addressed for their public display of affection by a uniformed man. Droege revealed the manager...
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
From Matilda to Happy Valley: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
If you’ve got a home full of kids with festive cabin fever, get everybody out of the house and along to this special sing-along edition of the recent smash hit adaptation of the West End version of Matilda. It’s guaranteed to burn off enough energy to win back a couple of hours’ peace and quiet.
Bustle
Kim Jin-young From Single’s Inferno Is A YouTuber With 8 Million Views
When newcomer Kim Jin-young arrived on the beach for Single’s Inferno Season 2 at the end of Episode 3, it didn’t take long for him to make a splash. Introduced as a competition twist, the 28-year-old easily bested his competition in a three-way tug-of-war-style battle. “I work out about five times a week doing weight training, and I also run,” Jin-young explained. “I regularly do high-intensity activities, so I’m confident that I won’t fall behind others when it comes to athletic performance.”
Tim Dowling: my year in numbers – or how I spent 26 evenings looking for the tortoise
Whoever said “that which is measured improves” has never drawn a pencil outline round a damp patch on the ceiling to see if it’s growing. Sometimes, that which is measured gets much, much worse, in some cases before your very eyes. Still, a little verification can’t hurt....
Bustle
Lily Collins Just Shared A Romantic BTS Video Of Emily & Gabriel
It seems like even actors themselves are fond of seeing behind the scenes content. Lily Collins has been keeping us well-fed with Emily In Paris BTS clips, first taking us through funfair rides and a look at the set pieces, and now in a new clip uploaded onto Instagram, showing viewers around one of the many beautiful shooting locations in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.
