Volunteers start to replant dunes in South Portland following massive storm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Volunteers brought their buckets and shovels to Willard Beach in South Portland on Thursday to start replanting the dunes. Most of the dunes were decimated by last week's storm. A South Portland resident posted online, encouraging others to join in picking through sand clumps that were...
Maine woman injured in Fairfield rollover crash
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman was injured after her Jeep crashed into a trailer that was attached to a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield, causing her vehicle to rollover. The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday near 219 Norridgewock Road. When first...
Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
Viewer video: Crews battle vehicle fire on State Street in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video shows crews battling a vehicle fire in Portland Wednesday. Witnesses say the fire was on State Street around 11:30 a.m. The Portland Fire Department says an SUV caught fire while driving on State Street. The driver pulled into a parking spot, where the flames spread...
Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
Multiple protection orders filed in wake of Maine child's Christmas Day death
EDGECOMB (WGME) -- While Maine State Police investigate the death of a young girl on the Midcoast, CBS13 is learning more about her mother. Earlier this week, state police announced the death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan was a homicide. Investigators say dispatchers took a call Christmas morning that she was...
Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance
If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
Smiling Hill Farm not accepting Christmas trees for goats to eat due to staffing issues
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Feeding your Christmas tree to goats at Smiling Hill Farm will not be an option once again this year. The farm in Westbrook says due to staffing issues, they won't be able to take in people's Christmas trees for goats to eat. That was the same situation...
Man accused of trying to steal Auburn fire truck
AUBURN (WGME) -- A man from Virginia is facing charges after police say he tried to steal a firetruck in Auburn. According to the Press Herald, fire crews were responding to a call of people stuck in an elevator at the Esplanade Complex in Auburn Tuesday night when 35-year-old Dana Gifford of Barboursville, Virginia, climbed into the driver’s seat of their truck.
Death of 3-year-old Edgecomb girl on Christmas Day ruled homicide
EDGECOMB (WGME) -- The death of a three-year-old Edgecomb girl has been ruled a homicide. Crews responded to a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Day for a report of a child not breathing at home on Route 1. The 3-year-old girl, identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, was taken to...
Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP
CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later
EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
Bill aims to ban flavored tobacco products statewide, Maine vape shop pushes back
Mint, banana, and bubblegum are all candy and tobacco flavors. Some Maine leaders are trying to stop shops statewide from selling these tobacco flavors. South Portland recently banned selling flavored tobacco products. Stores have until April 1 to sell their inventory. Christopher Jackson, the owner of Portland Smoke and Vape...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
Mainers flock to mall to return unwanted gifts
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy week for returning gifts, including at the Maine Mall. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers expect almost 18 percent of merchandise sold for the holiday to be brought back. The Maine Mall was crowded Wednesday. “I couldn’t find my car, and then...
