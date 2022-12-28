ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 17 vs. Texans

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ losing streak in white jerseys and teal pants finally ended in Week 14 when they beat the Tennessee Titans. Three weeks later, that combination will make its return for a divisional game against the Houston Texans.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced they’ll wear the white-over-teal combo in Week 17.

The Jaguars wore the white-over-teal combo in losses against the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions earlier this season. After those two games, the white-over-teal uniform was 0-6 all-time.

But the 2022 Jaguars have been ending unfortunate streaks left and right this year.

They ended a West Coast losing streak with a blowout of the Los Angeles Chargers, ended nearly a decade of losing in Nashville with a win over the Titans, and snapped a record-breaking losing streak against the NFC with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Ending the bad juju in the white-over-teal uniform was light work.

The Texans announced in July that the New Year’s Day matchup against the Jaguars would be fan appreciation day in Houston and the team would wear blue jerseys over white pants.

