A review of some of 2022’s most clicked stories
Here are a few of Sheridan Media’s most viewed stories of 2022. In January of 2022, Gus, a Mastiff cross, became a bit of a local legend in Sheridan when he made the decision to leap from a car during a trial adoption from the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter and hide in the area of South Park.
Top Stories from SCSD#3 2022
Chase Christensen was hired as the new superintendent and principal of Sheridan County School District #3 on July 1. He replaced Dr. Boyd Brown who has been interim superintendent for the past few months. Christensen was born and raised in Montana, and attended schools in Cody, Wyoming. He graduated from...
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gets SLIB Funding For Two Projects
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital will soon upgrade its emergency department, as well as improve the mental care of some patients. Last month the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) awarded a $5.9 million grant to the hospital, to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region.
Ring in the New Year safely
New Year’s Eve is a celebration of hope and new beginnings while reflecting and learning from experiences over the course of the past year. Symbolically, we have collectively made it through the dark, the days will get longer and we can celebrate the optimism of the year ahead. The...
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Sheridan County Commissioners begin process of finding a new Administrative Director
The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced they initiated the recruiting process for an Administrative Director, and has formally retained the Sheridan firm, Peak Consulting, to conduct a regional search. Renee’ Obermueller, Administrative Director for the BOCC, recently announced her retirement after 18 years of service. Her...
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions January 2
The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Creekside Performing Arts will be presenting Hansel and Gretel at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center Saturday, January 7 and will be holding auditions Monday, January 2 for all school-age children. Rehearsals for the show will be Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 from...
Sheridan Commission Approves Bonds and Oaths
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the bonds and oaths for a number of elected officials that will be taking office in January. Re-elected Commissioners Nick Siddle, Christine Haswell, and incoming Commissioner Alan Thompson were approved with $5,000 bonds each. Also approved were Eda Schunk-Thompson as Clerk & Recorder with...
County reminds residents of New Year’s fireworks policy
The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners would like to remind folks that during this New Year’s holiday the use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. Dec. 31, until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, except for permitted Supervised Public Displays. Sheridan County would like to remind residents that fireworks...
Missing Man Last Seen in Big Horn Mountains, Police Ask for Public’s Help
The Greybull police department re-shared a post including a picture of a man that has been missing since January 8, 2018. According to the post, the last place Kyle Jay Ellis, was heard from was at Bear Lodge when he spoke to his father on the phone. Ellis is 6'...
