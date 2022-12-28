Read full article on original website
Rhode Island's new legislative session set to begin
(AP) — Improving Rhode Island's educational system is a top priority for the governor and state legislative leaders as the General Assembly's new session begins Tuesday. Leaders of both parties said in interviews in the days leading up to the session's opening that they're concerned about educational outcomes, the state of school buildings and safety issues.
Massachusetts to provide abortion care funding to organizations on the Cape and Islands
(WJAR) — Massachusetts is providing funding for abortion care to health organizations on the Cape and Islands. State Representative Dylan Fernandes announced the funding on social media on Wednesday. “All women have a fundamental right to access safe & affordable abortion care,” he wrote. Fernandes says that women...
Minimum wage goes up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on January 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The minimum wages in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will increase at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Rhode Island's minimum wage will go up from $12.25 an hour to $13 an hour. The change is the result of legislation passed in...
Seasonal unemployment claims swamp Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training
Seasonal unemployment claims are bogging down business at the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training. DLT Director Matt Weldon said this is the busiest time of year for unemployment claims. The department received more than 1,300 online claims last weekend alone. About 20% of claimants have had issues with...
Workers on the frontline of the war on opioids meet people where they are
The holidays are not an easy time for everyone, and for those battling an addiction to opioids, it can be even more challenging. But frontline workers with Parent Support Network of Rhode Island are making a real difference by going to where they're needed most. Raphael Rawlins and his co-worker,...
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Woman sentenced to life in prison in 'ritualistic' killings of sons
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman convicted of fatally stabbing her two young sons in what authorities called a "ritualistic" killing was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing Wednesday of 48-year-old Latarsha Sanders came a day after she...
