ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri, Jon LeDonne tabbed state’s Class 5A player, coach of the year

Ryan Palmieri was at his best on the state’s biggest stage, and Friday he was recognized for his efforts. The Pine-Richland senior quarterback, who accounted for four touchdowns in leading the Rams to a 28-14 win over Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A championship game, was named the state’s Class 5A player of the year by a panel of Pa. Football Writers.
RICHLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles

West Perry led a group of three Mid-Penn Conference teams to finish in the top 10 in the team race at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School, which rolled to a conclusion Friday evening. The Mustangs, who won the team title last season, finished third behind South Carroll (Md.) and Warrior Run.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy