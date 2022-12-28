Ryan Palmieri was at his best on the state’s biggest stage, and Friday he was recognized for his efforts. The Pine-Richland senior quarterback, who accounted for four touchdowns in leading the Rams to a 28-14 win over Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A championship game, was named the state’s Class 5A player of the year by a panel of Pa. Football Writers.

