thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders
The signs continue to become clearer that Derek Carr is on his way out of Las Vegas. The Raiders announced Wednesday they are benching Carr for the final two games of the regular season, raising major questions about the quarterback’s future with the organization. While coach Josh McDaniels claimed that the move was to get... The post Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Raiders Benching Derek Carr Before Game vs. 49ers
When the 49ers face the Raiders this Sunday, they won't have to worry about slowing down Derek Carr. That's because he's being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Carr struggled last week against the Steelers, tossing three interceptions in a 13-10 loss. Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that he sees...
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (thigh) reportedly inactive for Cowboys Week 17
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive for Week 17 on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pollard is still listed as questionable with a thigh injury, but it sounds like the Cowboys have already made up their mind on his status. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Derek Carr’s benching has Twitter speculating about his future
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched in favor of former Auburn standout Jarrett Stidham, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, setting Raiders twitter ablaze with thoughts of where Carr would go from there. NFL on CBS lead insider Jonathan Jones and Athletic Raiders...
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater expected to start for Dolphins in Week 17
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start Week 17's game against the New England Patriots. Bridgewater is in line to start in Week 17 after Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocols on Monday. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Week 16, and his availability for the rest of the season is uncertain. Mike McDaniel wouldn't speculate when Tagovailoa will play again. Barring a sudden change, Teddy Bridgewater looks set to remain the Dolphins starter for Week 17 and possibly more games beyond that.
numberfire.com
Commanders benching Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will not start Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Heinicke was benched for Wentz in the fourth quarter last week and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will stick with that switch for at least Week 17. Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7 and won five of his first six games, but Washington has gone 0-2-1 in their last three contests. Over Heinicke's eight full starts, the Commanders ranked 26th in red zone offense and 20th in points per game.
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
numberfire.com
Denver's Greg Dulcich (hamstring) DNP on Thursday
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Dulcich's second straight missed practice puts him on the wrong side of questionable for Week 17's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Expect Eric Tomlinson to see more snaps if Dulcich is ruled out. Dulcich's Week 17...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Carolina Panthers. After three limited practices, Jones' availability is currently in question versus his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Panthers' defense giving up 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Russell Gage to play an increased role in Week 17 if Jones is out.
