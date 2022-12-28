ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars announce playoff tickets to go on sale

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a Week 18 win away from their first trip to the postseason in five years and they announced Wednesday that playoff tickets are about to go on sale.

Season ticket holders can opt-in now to automatic playoff ticket purchasing to secure their usual seat, while season ticket holders who want as many as eight additional tickets can purchase them Thursday after 10 a.m. ET. Season ticket holders who haven’t opted in can also buy tickets Thursday.

For the general public, playoff tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

NFL rules require any team that has a division lead in late December to begin making playoff tickets available. The Jaguars took over the top spot in the AFC South in Week 16 when they beat the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans lost to the Houston Texans. If the team doesn’t make the playoffs, fans who purchased tickets would be refunded.

The Jaguars last hosted a playoff game in January 2018 when they beat the visiting Buffalo Bills, 10-3. The last home playoff games in Jacksonville before that were in January 2000.

If the playoffs started now, the Jaguars would host the Baltimore Ravens.

