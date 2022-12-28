ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan

There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Kim Barnes Arico picks up 500th career victory in 27th year as head coach

In 1996, a 26-year-old Kim Barnes Arico recorded her first-ever victory as a women's basketball head coach with Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison. Now, 26 years later, Barnes Arico is a member of the 500-win club. Michigan defeated Nebraska, 76-59 on Wednesday night, as Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season, giving Barnes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan outlasts Nebraska, Barnes Arico picks up 500th career win

Kim Barnes Arico secured her 500th career victory on Wednesday night in Lincoln as Michigan defeated Nebraska, 76-59. More importantly, Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. It was an electric start for Michigan as the Wolverines jumped all over the Cornhuskers in the...
LINCOLN, NE
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
ANN ARBOR, MI

