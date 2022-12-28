Evanston asking residents for help with upcoming 4th of July celebration

Many of us are focused on New Year's Eve, but some Evanston residents are already thinking ahead to the 4th of July holiday. Evanston is looking for help organizing the city's celebration.

Evanston canceled this year's Independence Day parade like many communities did in the wake of the Highland Park shooting. But Evanston Now reports organizers still had to pay vendors, putting the July 4 association in the red. Evanston Now reports last year’s parade was supposed to mark the association’s centennial

Now, the all-volunteer group is sending out flyers to residents asking for donations and personnel with the parade fireworks and other celebrations since virtual events over the last two years have decimated its volunteer team.

The Evanston 4th of July Association is asking residents to step up and volunteer to be the group’s ad sales rep, parade co-directors and numerous other positions tasked with setting up and running the various festivities. Forty years ago it was funded by tickets for the fireworks show, which is now free.

President Tracy Alden said it may seem like the celebration runs on autopilot, but they need help in the form of people and fundraising.